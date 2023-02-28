Why Natalie Baszile has it right with Queen Sugar: a walking tour

Date:

Saturday, March 04, 2023

Time:

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

David Giesen

Email:

Phone:

415-948-4265

Location Details:

American Youth Hostel

312 Mason Street

San Francisco

(meet in the lobby)

Join a free walking tour celebrating the gist of Natalie Baszile's 2014 novel, QUEEN SUGAR (and its television spin-off of the same name), to wit that justice begins with security-in-land-underfoot.



The tour surveys a swathe of San Francisco social movement history as it makes the case for centering access to "location, location, location" as the fundamental prerequisite for justice.



From questions of reparations to housing issues to labor freedom, the walk echoes Baszile's advocacy of land justice as the starting point of transformation in her non-fiction study, WE ARE EACH OTHERS HARVEST.