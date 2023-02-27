From the Open-Publishing Calendar
E. Palestine EPA Cover-up & SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Connection with Greg Schwartz
WorkWeek interviews investigative journalist Greg Schwartz about the connection between the East Palestine EPA hiring of Tetra Tech and the connection between Tetra Tech's record of fraud and retaliation of whistleblowers at the supposed clean-up at Hunters Point and Treasure Island. He also exposes that Black Rock and Vanguard Group are the top two shareholders of the Norfolk Southern Railway and Tetra Tech.
One of the contractors testing air quality at the air in East Palestine railroad catastrophe is contractor Tetra Tech Inc. This company is being sued by the US Department of Justice along with Tetra Tech health and safety whistleblowers in San Francisco for retaliation after exposing massive fraud. After the Federal government spent $1 billion they found that Tetra Tech had manipulated and falsified the testing on the radioactive dump site. Now the EPA has allowed this company to be involved in testing at East Palestine. Investigative journalist Greg Schwartz talks about the cover-up by the EPA and Region 5 in Ohio and how this is connected to the actions of Tetra Tech the San Francisco Bay Area.
For more information: https://youtu.be/DrMN3JEn0ZQ
