WorkWeek interviews investigative journalist Greg Schwartz about the connection between the East Palestine EPA hiring of Tetra Tech and the connection between Tetra Tech's record of fraud and retaliation of whistleblowers at the supposed clean-up at Hunters Point and Treasure Island. He also exposes that Black Rock and Vanguard Group are the top two shareholders of the Norfolk Southern Railway and Tetra Tech.

One of the contractors testing air quality at the air in East Palestine railroad catastrophe is contractor Tetra Tech Inc. This company is being sued by the US Department of Justice along with Tetra Tech health and safety whistleblowers in San Francisco for retaliation after exposing massive fraud. After the Federal government spent $1 billion they found that Tetra Tech had manipulated and falsified the testing on the radioactive dump site. Now the EPA has allowed this company to be involved in testing at East Palestine. Investigative journalist Greg Schwartz talks about the cover-up by the EPA and Region 5 in Ohio and how this is connected to the actions of Tetra Tech the San Francisco Bay Area.Additional Media:Demanding Transparency in East Palestine, OhioOhio & EPA officials say East Palestine's water is safe. But where's the full data?The NTSB, East Palestine Railroad Catastrophe, Rail Safety & Nationalization With RWU's Hugh Sawyer"Nuking A Town With Chemicals To Get A Railroad Open" & Railroad Labor With SMART's Jerad CassityPalestine Ohio Train Wreck, Greed & The Systemic Crisis In US Rail System With RWU Gabe Christenson"Cleaning The Swamp" Hunters Point Tetra Tech Workers Blow Whistle On Criminal Cover-up & CorruptionSF Hunters Point Tetra Tech Whistleblowers Speak Out About Criminal Cover-up & BullyingWhistleblowers Expose More Alleged Fraud of Shipyard Clean-upCorruption Galore! SF Hunters Point TI Radioactive Cover-up For Profits With Dr. Ahimsa SumchaiThe UCSF LARC AFSCME 3299/UPTE Workers Sickness & Dr. Ahimsa SumchaiContractor Submitted False Radiation Data at Hunters PointOSHA Corruption, Cover-up & US Inspector Generals With OHSA Whistleblower & Lawyer Darrell WhitmanThe Struggle for Justice At SF Hunters Point Naval Shipyard & Dr. Ahimsa Porter SumchaiCourage & Murder For Profit At Hunters Point Shipyard:The Life of Tetra Tech Whistleblower CarpenterWorkWeekLabor Video Project