San Francisco U.S. Environment & Forest Defense

E. Palestine EPA Cover-up & SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Connection with Greg Schwartz

by Labor Video Project
Mon, Feb 27, 2023 11:58PM
WorkWeek interviews investigative journalist Greg Schwartz about the connection between the East Palestine EPA hiring of Tetra Tech and the connection between Tetra Tech's record of fraud and retaliation of whistleblowers at the supposed clean-up at Hunters Point and Treasure Island. He also exposes that Black Rock and Vanguard Group are the top two shareholders of the Norfolk Southern Railway and Tetra Tech.
sm_east_palestine_train_fire.jpg
original image (3615x1617)
One of the contractors testing air quality at the air in East Palestine railroad catastrophe is contractor Tetra Tech Inc. This company is being sued by the US Department of Justice along with Tetra Tech health and safety whistleblowers in San Francisco for retaliation after exposing massive fraud. After the Federal government spent $1 billion they found that Tetra Tech had manipulated and falsified the testing on the radioactive dump site. Now the EPA has allowed this company to be involved in testing at East Palestine. Investigative journalist Greg Schwartz talks about the cover-up by the EPA and Region 5 in Ohio and how this is connected to the actions of Tetra Tech the San Francisco Bay Area.

Additional Media:
Demanding Transparency in East Palestine, Ohio
https://www.counterpunch.org/2023/02/24/demanding-transparency-in-east-palestine-ohio/

Ohio & EPA officials say East Palestine's water is safe. But where's the full data?
https://www.cincinnati.com/story/news/2023/02/24/east-palestine-water-declared-safe-but-more-testing-underway/69923447007/

The NTSB, East Palestine Railroad Catastrophe, Rail Safety & Nationalization With RWU's Hugh Sawyer
https://youtu.be/auXlY-Vt1gA

"Nuking A Town With Chemicals To Get A Railroad Open" & Railroad Labor With SMART's Jerad Cassity
https://youtu.be/j6hawlR02KE

Palestine Ohio Train Wreck, Greed & The Systemic Crisis In US Rail System With RWU Gabe Christenson
https://youtu.be/cEm1x6zezaA

"Cleaning The Swamp" Hunters Point Tetra Tech Workers Blow Whistle On Criminal Cover-up & Corruption
https://youtu.be/ky5QFa-q1UU

SF Hunters Point Tetra Tech Whistleblowers Speak Out About Criminal Cover-up & Bullying
https://youtu.be/2GGHz9duZz8

Whistleblowers Expose More Alleged Fraud of Shipyard Clean-up
http://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/Hunters-Point-Whistleblowers-Expose-More-Alleged-Fraud-of-Shipyard-Cleanup--431638053.html

Corruption Galore! SF Hunters Point TI Radioactive Cover-up For Profits With Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai
https://youtu.be/TL0dv4Jhdl8

The UCSF LARC AFSCME 3299/UPTE Workers Sickness & Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-4-30-20-the-ucsf-larc-afscme-3299upte-workers-sickness-dr-ahimsa-sumchai

Contractor Submitted False Radiation Data at Hunters Point
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/contractor-submitted-false-radiation-data-at-hunters-point/79399/

OSHA Corruption, Cover-up & US Inspector Generals With OHSA Whistleblower & Lawyer Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDPQpqmUq2k

The Struggle for Justice At SF Hunters Point Naval Shipyard & Dr. Ahimsa Porter Sumchai
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZMm51Cm_Nao&t=48s

Courage & Murder For Profit At Hunters Point Shipyard:The Life of Tetra Tech Whistleblower Carpenter
https://www..youtube.com/watch?v=DEBmV9_qJ9k

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/DrMN3JEn0ZQ
§Biden's US Transportation Secretary Buttiegegm Pals Up With Norfolk Southern CEO
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Feb 27, 2023 11:58PM
sm_buttiegeig___norfork_souther_pres_ceo.jpg
original image (2518x1179)
The Biden administration helped force railroad workers to work under a contract without sickdays and allowed Norfolk Southern and other railroads to continue precision scheduling which has severely cut staffing at the railroads.
https://youtu.be/DrMN3JEn0ZQ
§Hunters Point Tetra Tech Office
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Feb 27, 2023 11:58PM
sm_hunters_point_tetra_tech_offic.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Over $1 billion of US government funds were spent on cleaning up the Hunters Point ship yard and Treasure Island which are contaminated radioactive dump sites. There was massive fraud by Tetra Tech and two managers went to Federal prison. They also retaliated against workers who exposed the fraud. Now the Department of Justice is joining the suit against Tetra Tech and yet the EPA has hired them and Test America at East Palestine to do air testing. According to Test America whistleblower Michael Madry Test American falsified their test results at Hunters Point shipyard. He as well was terminated by Test America for being a health and safety whistleblower
https://youtu.be/DrMN3JEn0ZQ
§Tetra Tech Whistleblower Chris Carpenter Died From Contamination At Hunters Point
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Feb 27, 2023 11:58PM
sm_carpenter_chris_hunters_point_whistleblower_hunters_point.jpg
original image (960x960)
Tetra Tech whistleblower Chris Carpenter was contaminated by the dangerous site and blew the whistle of the danger of this for the Hunters Point/Bay View community. He was fired and later died from health issues related to the toxics on the job.
https://youtu.be/DrMN3JEn0ZQ
§EPA Administrator Michael Regan & Ohio Governor Devine Pushing Water
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Feb 27, 2023 11:58PM
reagan_michael_epa_water_e._palestine.jpg
The EPA administrator Michael Regan joined Ohio governor Devine in pushing the safety of the water at East Palestine. The EPA has a long record of covering up serious health and safety dangers at Superfund sites throughout the US and representing the interests of polluters and developers.
https://youtu.be/DrMN3JEn0ZQ
