San Francisco Media Activism & Independent Media Racial Justice

Black Liberation Reading Circle

sm_unnamed.jpg
original image (1083x697)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, March 08, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party
Email:
Phone:
4158641278
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco, near Ellis St. Seven blocks from Civic Center BART, on or near Muni bus lines #5, 19, 27, 31, 38, 49. Wheelchair Accessible, Also via Zoom
6-week Public Reading Circle

Revolutionary feminist writings on the fight for Black liberation

What are the answers to stopping police murders, winning meaningful reparations for past and ongoing injustices, and ending systemic racism? Join the discussion of two newly published booklets, 'Which way forward for the Black Lives Matter movement?' and 'A Revolutionary Call for Black Reparations', which pose bold strategies for a revived freedom struggle. Everyone welcome. $3-6 donation requested per session.

On Wednesdays: March 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th, April 5th, and 12th from 7-8:30pm.

Hosted by Freedom Socialist Party

Copies of the booklets available for sale at each session or online at RedLetterPress.org

Zoom registration: https://bit.ly/Black_Liberation_rdg_circle
For more information: https://socialism.com/event/reading-circle...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 27, 2023 5:21PM
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
