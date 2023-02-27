From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Black Liberation Reading Circle
Wednesday, March 08, 2023
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Meeting
Freedom Socialist Party
4158641278
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco, near Ellis St. Seven blocks from Civic Center BART, on or near Muni bus lines #5, 19, 27, 31, 38, 49. Wheelchair Accessible, Also via Zoom
6-week Public Reading Circle
Revolutionary feminist writings on the fight for Black liberation
What are the answers to stopping police murders, winning meaningful reparations for past and ongoing injustices, and ending systemic racism? Join the discussion of two newly published booklets, 'Which way forward for the Black Lives Matter movement?' and 'A Revolutionary Call for Black Reparations', which pose bold strategies for a revived freedom struggle. Everyone welcome. $3-6 donation requested per session.
On Wednesdays: March 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th, April 5th, and 12th from 7-8:30pm.
Hosted by Freedom Socialist Party
Copies of the booklets available for sale at each session or online at RedLetterPress.org
Zoom registration: https://bit.ly/Black_Liberation_rdg_circle
For more information: https://socialism.com/event/reading-circle...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 27, 2023 5:21PM
