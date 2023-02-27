From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Black Liberation Reading Circle

Date:

Wednesday, March 08, 2023

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Freedom Socialist Party

Email:

Phone:

4158641278

Location Details:

New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco, near Ellis St. Seven blocks from Civic Center BART, on or near Muni bus lines #5, 19, 27, 31, 38, 49. Wheelchair Accessible, Also via Zoom





Revolutionary feminist writings on the fight for Black liberation



What are the answers to stopping police murders, winning meaningful reparations for past and ongoing injustices, and ending systemic racism? Join the discussion of two newly published booklets, 'Which way forward for the Black Lives Matter movement?' and 'A Revolutionary Call for Black Reparations', which pose bold strategies for a revived freedom struggle. Everyone welcome. $3-6 donation requested per session.



On Wednesdays: March 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th, April 5th, and 12th from 7-8:30pm.



Hosted by Freedom Socialist Party



Copies of the booklets available for sale at each session or online at RedLetterPress.org



