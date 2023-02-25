top
SF Rally To STOP The War In Ukraine On The First Year Anniversary

by Labor Video Project
Sat, Feb 25, 2023 4:12PM
On the one year anniversary of the Ukraine war a rally was held against US intervention.
As part of an international day of action against the war in Ukraine a rally was held in San Francisco on 2/24/23 on the one year anniversary. Speakers including from ILWU Local 10 opposed the continued arming and intervention of the US in Ukraine and around the world.

Additional Media:
The War In Ukraine & A Labor Party With Past ILWU President Brian McWilliams
https://youtu.be/8GvGHEztBY4

Stop the Ukraine War: Refuse to Handle Military Cargo
https://www.counterpunch.org/2022/10/03/stop-the-ukraine-war-refuse-to-handle-military-cargo/

No Peace No Work! ILWU Shuts Down West Coast Ports On May Day 2008 Against US War On Iraq
https://youtu.be/xG_S3PdH0ok

WTO Labor Rally 1999 ILWU President Brian McWilliams Speech
https://www.c-span.org/video/?153918-1/rally-march-global-justice

OEA Press Conference on ILWU May Day Work Action Against War
https://youtu.be/Qw8lwKTguoo

ILWU 2008 Work Action Against The Iraq & Afghanistan Wars
https://sites.google.com/site/maydayilwu/home

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/Yj3sxY5PMAM
