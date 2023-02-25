From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
SF Rally To STOP The War In Ukraine On The First Year Anniversary
On the one year anniversary of the Ukraine war a rally was held against US intervention.
As part of an international day of action against the war in Ukraine a rally was held in San Francisco on 2/24/23 on the one year anniversary. Speakers including from ILWU Local 10 opposed the continued arming and intervention of the US in Ukraine and around the world.
Additional Media:
The War In Ukraine & A Labor Party With Past ILWU President Brian McWilliams
https://youtu.be/8GvGHEztBY4
Stop the Ukraine War: Refuse to Handle Military Cargo
https://www.counterpunch.org/2022/10/03/stop-the-ukraine-war-refuse-to-handle-military-cargo/
No Peace No Work! ILWU Shuts Down West Coast Ports On May Day 2008 Against US War On Iraq
https://youtu.be/xG_S3PdH0ok
WTO Labor Rally 1999 ILWU President Brian McWilliams Speech
https://www.c-span.org/video/?153918-1/rally-march-global-justice
OEA Press Conference on ILWU May Day Work Action Against War
https://youtu.be/Qw8lwKTguoo
ILWU 2008 Work Action Against The Iraq & Afghanistan Wars
https://sites.google.com/site/maydayilwu/home
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Additional Media:
The War In Ukraine & A Labor Party With Past ILWU President Brian McWilliams
https://youtu.be/8GvGHEztBY4
Stop the Ukraine War: Refuse to Handle Military Cargo
https://www.counterpunch.org/2022/10/03/stop-the-ukraine-war-refuse-to-handle-military-cargo/
No Peace No Work! ILWU Shuts Down West Coast Ports On May Day 2008 Against US War On Iraq
https://youtu.be/xG_S3PdH0ok
WTO Labor Rally 1999 ILWU President Brian McWilliams Speech
https://www.c-span.org/video/?153918-1/rally-march-global-justice
OEA Press Conference on ILWU May Day Work Action Against War
https://youtu.be/Qw8lwKTguoo
ILWU 2008 Work Action Against The Iraq & Afghanistan Wars
https://sites.google.com/site/maydayilwu/home
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/Yj3sxY5PMAM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network