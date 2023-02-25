On the one year anniversary of the Ukraine war a rally was held against US intervention.

As part of an international day of action against the war in Ukraine a rally was held in San Francisco on 2/24/23 on the one year anniversary. Speakers including from ILWU Local 10 opposed the continued arming and intervention of the US in Ukraine and around the world.