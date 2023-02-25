top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Central Valley Education & Student Activism Racial Justice

Agriculture in America: Deeply Rooted in Black Culture

by edited from Dr. Chavonda Jacobs-Young
Sat, Feb 25, 2023 2:10PM
2023 California Pan African Food and Ag Pavilion will showcase our 350+ billion-dollar annual California Working Landscape and new opportunities for Black Agriculture to align efforts within the #1 "California Grown" US Ag industries in the global marketplace. Past, present and future pioneers of African Descent continue to light a bright path in today's plethora of opportunities.
sm_usda_under_secretary.jpg
original image (430x639)
The story of agriculture in America cannot be told without acknowledging the historical contributions by people of African descent.

Black people have been and are an integral driver in the success of U.S. Agriculture.
From farming and cultivation to scientific research, the agriculture narrative is fortified by the many roles played by black leaders.

USDA’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS) is the premier food research agency in the world, and it wouldn’t be nearly as successful or impactful if not for its rich, diverse history of scientists.

The story of agricultural scientist George Washington Carver and his work to improve the living standards of American farmers is well chronicled. Dr. Carver is best known for his research in developing uses for the peanut and sweet potato, but he also collected and analyzed types of fungi that were causing diseases of crop plants.

Black scientists first joined ARS in the early 1960s, and a half-century later, I was appointed ARS’ first Black administrator, one of the proudest moments of my life. Our strides for equity for all Americans continue to gain momentum.

ARS scientist Malcolm Thompson, internationally recognized for his contributions to the fields of insect and plant biochemistry, became the first Black person to be inducted into the ARS Science Hall of Fame in 1994.

Nearly a quarter century later in 2017, Ernest Harris, internationally known for finding innovative ways to control fruit flies that threaten crops around the world, entered the ARS Science Hall of Fame.

In 2019, ARS entomologist Alvin Simmons became the first Black person to lead the Entomological Society of America, the largest entomological organization in the world.

Today, more than 600 African American women and men are fulfilling ARS’ mission to solve America’s biggest agricultural problems, and we join USDA in honoring our Black farmers and ranchers.

Together, we are cultivating food, clothes, and energy production for a brighter future, while inspiring children of color to learn more about agricultural science.

Just as Black history is American history, a rich diversity is essential for agriculture to continue to grow and prosper.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$45.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code