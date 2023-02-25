From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Justice for Keita O’Neil
Date:
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Time:
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Mothers on the March +
Location Details:
Hall of "Justice"
850 Bryant Street
San Francisco
850 Bryant Street
San Francisco
Join families terrorized by police violence in demanding accountability.
Justice for Keita O'Neil!
JUSTICE, NOT JENKINS!
DA Brooke Jenkins is dropping the historic charges against SFPD Officer Chris Samayoa in the MURDER of Keita "Icky" O'Neil
Justice for Keita O'Neil!
JUSTICE, NOT JENKINS!
DA Brooke Jenkins is dropping the historic charges against SFPD Officer Chris Samayoa in the MURDER of Keita "Icky" O'Neil
Added to the calendar on Sat, Feb 25, 2023 1:56PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network