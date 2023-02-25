From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Party to Celebrate Slingshot collective's 35th birthday

Date:

Sunday, March 12, 2023

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

slingshot collective

Location Details:

Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Avenue Berkeley - 510-540-0751 - corner of Woolsey - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - across from La Pena.

Meet Slingshot authors - free vegan chocolate cake - back issue display - zany free t-shirt raffle. Live music from members of Wyatt Act: Guinevere Q, J Young Sunday & Chris Meeder.



Slingshot published its first issue March 9, 1988 and has been an independent, radical publisher since then. Slingshot collective started publishing the Slingshot organizer in 1995.