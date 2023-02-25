From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Party to Celebrate Slingshot collective's 35th birthday
Sunday, March 12, 2023
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Party/Street Party
slingshot collective
Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Avenue Berkeley - 510-540-0751 - corner of Woolsey - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - across from La Pena.
Meet Slingshot authors - free vegan chocolate cake - back issue display - zany free t-shirt raffle. Live music from members of Wyatt Act: Guinevere Q, J Young Sunday & Chris Meeder.
Slingshot published its first issue March 9, 1988 and has been an independent, radical publisher since then. Slingshot collective started publishing the Slingshot organizer in 1995.
For more information: http://slingshotcollective.org
