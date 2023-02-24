At the turn of the 20th century, socialist women in the U.S. and in Europe separately proposed a Women’s Day to promote equality in the trade union and socialist movements. The first International Women’s Day was held on March 19, 1911. It was changed to March 8 in 1913, four years before Petrograd women textile workers struck for peace and bread.Join us to discuss historic and current developments in Iran, Ireland, the U.S. and elsewhere as we continue to organize and fight for gender equity, human rights, and socialism. Speakers include:Norma Gallegos – Coordinator, National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice SF and Freedom Socialist PartyUrszula Wislanka – Member of News & Letters, a Polish exile, author of numerous writings including “Revolutionary Activity of Polish Women”Mary McIlroy – Member, Peace and Freedom Party and former member, Irish Republican Socialist Party*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.Please help us celebrate our return to the Starry Plough by ordering food and/or drinks. Please try to arrive early to place your order so that you do not miss any of the presentations. An open discussion will follow the presentations. We will be accepting donations which will be divided among the sponsoring organizations.This event will be hybrid, allowing people to participate virtually. Please register in advance atto receive your personal link to participate in this event onlineThis event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.For more information email