top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/4/2023
East Bay International Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Womyn

The Global Struggle for Women's Rights

suds_forum_flyer_-_2023-03.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (248.6KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 04, 2023
Time:
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Suds, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee
Location Details:
The Starry Plough Pub
3101 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705
At the turn of the 20th century, socialist women in the U.S. and in Europe separately proposed a Women’s Day to promote equality in the trade union and socialist movements. The first International Women’s Day was held on March 19, 1911. It was changed to March 8 in 1913, four years before Petrograd women textile workers struck for peace and bread.

Join us to discuss historic and current developments in Iran, Ireland, the U.S. and elsewhere as we continue to organize and fight for gender equity, human rights, and socialism. Speakers include:

Norma Gallegos – Coordinator, National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice SF and Freedom Socialist Party

Urszula Wislanka – Member of News & Letters, a Polish exile, author of numerous writings including “Revolutionary Activity of Polish Women”

Mary McIlroy – Member, Peace and Freedom Party and former member, Irish Republican Socialist Party
*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.

Please help us celebrate our return to the Starry Plough by ordering food and/or drinks. Please try to arrive early to place your order so that you do not miss any of the presentations. An open discussion will follow the presentations. We will be accepting donations which will be divided among the sponsoring organizations.

This event will be hybrid, allowing people to participate virtually. Please register in advance at
https://bit.ly/SS_S_Womens_Rights-2023-03-04
to receive your personal link to participate in this event online

This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.
For more information email
For more information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.us
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 24, 2023 4:48PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code