Art Of The African Diaspora Satellite Exhibit

Date:

Saturday, March 04, 2023

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

Rhythmix Cultural Works

Email:

Phone:

510-865-5060

Location Details:

Rhythmix Cultural Works

2513 Blanding Ave, Alameda CA 94501

Opening Reception: Saturday, March 4th, 2023, 4-6pm | Free; RSVP recommended



Exhibit Dates: February 14th through April 21, 2023



K Gallery presents the Art Of The African Diaspora, a satellite exhibition in conjunction with Richmond Art Center.



The exhibit highlights the rich cultural heritage of six Bay Area artists: Anna W. Edwards, Valerie Brown-Troutt, Carla Golder, Yolanda Cotton Turner, Xan Blood Walker and Zoë Boston, showcasing a diverse collection of painting, photography, mixed media, and collage.



The artists explore themes of identity, history, community, and the African Diaspora’s global impact, providing the viewer an opportunity for a deeper understanding and appreciation of the art and culture of the African Diaspora in the Bay Area.