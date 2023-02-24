top
East Bay International Arts + Action Racial Justice

Art Of The African Diaspora Satellite Exhibit

sm_afro_occupy_valeriebrown-troutt_web.jpeg
original image (1080x780)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 04, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Rhythmix Cultural Works
Email:
Phone:
510-865-5060
Location Details:
Rhythmix Cultural Works
2513 Blanding Ave, Alameda CA 94501
Opening Reception: Saturday, March 4th, 2023, 4-6pm | Free; RSVP recommended

Exhibit Dates: February 14th through April 21, 2023

K Gallery presents the Art Of The African Diaspora, a satellite exhibition in conjunction with Richmond Art Center.

The exhibit highlights the rich cultural heritage of six Bay Area artists: Anna W. Edwards, Valerie Brown-Troutt, Carla Golder, Yolanda Cotton Turner, Xan Blood Walker and Zoë Boston, showcasing a diverse collection of painting, photography, mixed media, and collage.

The artists explore themes of identity, history, community, and the African Diaspora’s global impact, providing the viewer an opportunity for a deeper understanding and appreciation of the art and culture of the African Diaspora in the Bay Area.
For more information: https://www.rhythmix.org/current-exhibit/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 24, 2023 2:07PM
