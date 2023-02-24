Extreme Weather Resource Fair: Small Talk, Big Topics

Date:

Saturday, March 04, 2023

Time:

11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History

Location Details:

Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History

1305 E Cliff Dr, Santa Cruz, CA 95062

Recent weather events have impacted Santa Cruz County from the shore to the summit. Chat with local agencies and organizations addressing the challenges of extreme weather in the region during this free open house at the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History.



Learn about the state of our parks, the science behind the storms, and the past, present, and future of natural disasters in Santa Cruz with our partners:



• City of Santa Cruz Climate Action Program

• Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks

• Resource Conservation District of Santa Cruz County

• California Native Plant Society, Santa Cruz County Chapter

• Save Our Shores

• Capitola Historic Museum

• Santa Cruz City Community Emergency Response Training (CERT)

• Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park

• and more!



Free. This program is part of the series Extreme Weather.