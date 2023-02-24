From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Extreme Weather Resource Fair: Small Talk, Big Topics
Date:
Saturday, March 04, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History
Location Details:
Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History
1305 E Cliff Dr, Santa Cruz, CA 95062
1305 E Cliff Dr, Santa Cruz, CA 95062
Recent weather events have impacted Santa Cruz County from the shore to the summit. Chat with local agencies and organizations addressing the challenges of extreme weather in the region during this free open house at the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History.
Learn about the state of our parks, the science behind the storms, and the past, present, and future of natural disasters in Santa Cruz with our partners:
• City of Santa Cruz Climate Action Program
• Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks
• Resource Conservation District of Santa Cruz County
• California Native Plant Society, Santa Cruz County Chapter
• Save Our Shores
• Capitola Historic Museum
• Santa Cruz City Community Emergency Response Training (CERT)
• Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park
• and more!
Saturday, March 4, 2023
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. PST
Location: Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History
Free. This program is part of the series Extreme Weather.
Saturday, March 4, 2023
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. PST
Location: Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History
Free. This program is part of the series Extreme Weather.
For more information: https://www.santacruzmuseum.org/3-4-extrem...
