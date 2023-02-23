On Social Justice and the Enneagram

Date:

Thursday, March 30, 2023

Time:

5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

CIIS Public Programs

Email:

Phone:

415-575-6175

Location Details:

Online

For over two decades, Deborah Egerton's work has been teaching the Enneagram-a popular personality typing tool-as a valuable device for social justice and anti-racism. Her visionary approach to inclusion, diversity, equity, and anti-racism work expands beyond the traditional scope of the "DEI" method and allows for the honoring of every individual with respect to all dimensions of their unique self-identification.



Join Dr. Egerton for an empowering conversation exploring social justice through the lens of the Enneagram. Drawing on her work and latest book Know Justice Know Peace, Dr. Egerton illuminates how the inner work of each of the nine Enneagram archetypes creates healing, elevates the consciousness, and aligns us as individuals with the heart of humanity in order to eliminate systemic racism. Discover how you can activate your authentic self and use your enneagram type to work on issues like antiracism and homophobia.



Dr. Egerton invites you to explore your own personality archetype and activate yourself as an ally within a beloved community; a community that acknowledges that, while we come in many shades and colors, we are part of one human race.



Free, suggested donation of $10.