U.S. Environment & Forest Defense Labor & Workers

The NTSC, E.Palestine Railroad Wreck, Rail Safety & Nationalization With RWU's Hugh Sawyer

by Labor Video Project
Thu, Feb 23, 2023 12:02PM
WorkWeek looks at the NTSB report on the toxic railway wreck in East Palestine and the causes of it with railroad engineer Hugh Sawyer who is with Railroad Workers United. He reports on the systemic issues that have led to this and many other derailments, the dangers that the East Palestine community are faced with and the need for nationalization of the railroads.
railworkers_baltimor_protest.jpg
The NTSB has ruled that the East Palestine Norfolk Southern railroad disaster was preventable.
WorkWeek interviews railroad engineer Hugh Sawyer who is also treasurer of Railroad Workers United RWU. He talks about the causes of the catastrophe in East Palestine and the deadly wreckless operations of US railroads. He also discusses the need for nationalization of the railroads and the capture of government agencies and officials by the railroad companies.
This interview was done on 2/23/23

Additional Media:
"Nuking A Town With Chemicals To Get A Railroad Open" & Railroad Labor With SMART's Jerad Cassity
https://youtu.be/j6hawlR02KE

Palestine Ohio Train Wreck, Greed & The Systemic Crisis In US Rail System With RWU Gabe Christenson
https://youtu.be/cEm1x6zezaA

The Railroad Workers, Democrats & The Class Struggle With David Van Deusen President Vermont AFL-CIO
https://youtu.be/yV7ZDg1tmeA

NYC Workers Rally In Solidarity With Railworkers & Against Republicrats Union Busting
https://youtu.be/IefBs0VG3GE

Is AFL-CIO Pres Liz Schuler Betraying US Labor Movement In Railway Fight? LA Union Leader Speaks Out
https://youtu.be/DJdnNaikvJg

NYC Rail Workers RALLY: Biden and Dems SOLD US OUT, New Labor-Led Political Party the Way Forward
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ZN2xE5jwGU

Biden & Republicrats Union Busting Bill Against Railway Workers & Their Fight For Sick Pay
https://youtu.be/dWHF-I2rll0

Enough Is Enough! 125,000 Rail Workers Want A Life: Report By Gabe Christenson Co-chair RWU
https://youtu.be/syUgtIFdl-k

US Rail Workers Fed Up & On Verge Of National Strike Over Working Conditions, Health & Safety
https://youtu.be/O3N_lKLZ6P0

BNSF Railroad Worker Jen Wallis On Health And Safety, Rail Labor, One Man Crews & Warren Buffet
https://youtu.be/unVzlsgWGn8

BNSF Nears Shift To One-Member Crews, Possibly Even on Dangerous Oil Trains
http://desmogblog.com/2014/07/22/bnsf-nears-shift-one-member-crews-possibly-even-dangerous-oil-trains

Additional Information:
Railroads Must Be Brought Under Public Ownership
https://www.ueunion.org/political-action/2023/railroads-must-be-brought-under-public-ownership?utm_source=pocket_saves

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/auXlY-Vt1gA
§Rally For Railroad Workers & More Sick Days For Railworkers
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Feb 23, 2023 12:02PM
sm_railroad-strike_more_sick_days.jpeg
original image (1280x720)
A rally was held for railroad workers at the Port of Oakland to demand more sick days off for railroad workers and unity wih ILWU longshore worker who are without a contract after 8 months.
https://youtu.be/auXlY-Vt1gA
§Biden and US Congress Voted To implement A Rail Contract Without Sick Days
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Feb 23, 2023 12:02PM
rail_strike_congress_vote.jpg
The Biden administration and virtually the entire Congress Democrats and Republicans passed a bill that imposed a contract for US railway workers without allowing a day of sick pay for the 120,000 US railway workers.
https://youtu.be/auXlY-Vt1gA
§US Rail Unions Still Fight To Keep Two Man Crews
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Feb 23, 2023 12:02PM
rail_two_man_crews.jpg
Railway workers and supporters of railway safety are fighting for two person crews and are still facing the massive spending by the railroad owners and the US Congress.
https://youtu.be/auXlY-Vt1gA
