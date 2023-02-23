WorkWeek looks at the NTSB report on the toxic railway wreck in East Palestine and the causes of it with railroad engineer Hugh Sawyer who is with Railroad Workers United. He reports on the systemic issues that have led to this and many other derailments, the dangers that the East Palestine community are faced with and the need for nationalization of the railroads.

This interview was done on 2/23/23