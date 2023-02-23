From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The NTSC, E.Palestine Railroad Wreck, Rail Safety & Nationalization With RWU's Hugh Sawyer
WorkWeek looks at the NTSB report on the toxic railway wreck in East Palestine and the causes of it with railroad engineer Hugh Sawyer who is with Railroad Workers United. He reports on the systemic issues that have led to this and many other derailments, the dangers that the East Palestine community are faced with and the need for nationalization of the railroads.
The NTSB has ruled that the East Palestine Norfolk Southern railroad disaster was preventable.
WorkWeek interviews railroad engineer Hugh Sawyer who is also treasurer of Railroad Workers United RWU. He talks about the causes of the catastrophe in East Palestine and the deadly wreckless operations of US railroads. He also discusses the need for nationalization of the railroads and the capture of government agencies and officials by the railroad companies.
This interview was done on 2/23/23
Additional Media:
"Nuking A Town With Chemicals To Get A Railroad Open" & Railroad Labor With SMART's Jerad Cassity
https://youtu.be/j6hawlR02KE
Palestine Ohio Train Wreck, Greed & The Systemic Crisis In US Rail System With RWU Gabe Christenson
https://youtu.be/cEm1x6zezaA
The Railroad Workers, Democrats & The Class Struggle With David Van Deusen President Vermont AFL-CIO
https://youtu.be/yV7ZDg1tmeA
NYC Workers Rally In Solidarity With Railworkers & Against Republicrats Union Busting
https://youtu.be/IefBs0VG3GE
Is AFL-CIO Pres Liz Schuler Betraying US Labor Movement In Railway Fight? LA Union Leader Speaks Out
https://youtu.be/DJdnNaikvJg
NYC Rail Workers RALLY: Biden and Dems SOLD US OUT, New Labor-Led Political Party the Way Forward
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ZN2xE5jwGU
Biden & Republicrats Union Busting Bill Against Railway Workers & Their Fight For Sick Pay
https://youtu.be/dWHF-I2rll0
Enough Is Enough! 125,000 Rail Workers Want A Life: Report By Gabe Christenson Co-chair RWU
https://youtu.be/syUgtIFdl-k
US Rail Workers Fed Up & On Verge Of National Strike Over Working Conditions, Health & Safety
https://youtu.be/O3N_lKLZ6P0
BNSF Railroad Worker Jen Wallis On Health And Safety, Rail Labor, One Man Crews & Warren Buffet
https://youtu.be/unVzlsgWGn8
BNSF Nears Shift To One-Member Crews, Possibly Even on Dangerous Oil Trains
http://desmogblog.com/2014/07/22/bnsf-nears-shift-one-member-crews-possibly-even-dangerous-oil-trains
Additional Information:
Railroads Must Be Brought Under Public Ownership
https://www.ueunion.org/political-action/2023/railroads-must-be-brought-under-public-ownership?utm_source=pocket_saves
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/auXlY-Vt1gA
