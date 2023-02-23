What Would It Take To Topple Amazon? Author Reading Discusses How To Do It!

Date:

Thursday, March 09, 2023

Time:

6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

The Green Arcade

Email:

Phone:

415-431-6800

Location Details:

The Green Arcade

1680 Market Street

San Francisco, CA 94102

What would it take to topple Amazon? To change how health care works in America? To break up the media monopolies that have taken hold of our information and imaginations? How is it possible to organize those without hope working on the margins? In Labor Power and Strategy, legendary strategist, historian, and labor organizer John Womack speaks directly to a new generation, providing rational, radical, experience-based perspectives that help target and run smart, strategic, effective campaigns in the working class.



Carey Dall recently returned to the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) from the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way (BMWED-IBT), where he was the Organizing Director for 7 years. The BMWED represents track and structure maintenance workers on the major railroads in all of the lower 48 states. He got his start in the labor movement as a "Salt" working with the ILWU to organize bike and driver messengers in the SF Bay Area. He contributed an essay to Labor Power and Strategy.



Gifford Hartman is a Certified Trainer and Instructional Assistant for the Global Labour University and a member of the San Francisco Bay Area-based Global Supply Chain Study/Research Group. Over the last 25 years he has been an adult educator, labor trainer and working class historian. He has helped organize workshops, seminars, conferences and educational training sessions for unions, labor activists and environmental organizations in Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America.



Peter Olney, co-editor of Labor Power and Strategy, is a retired director of organizing for the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU). He was Associate Director of the University of California’s Institute for Labor and Employment (ILE). Olney holds a master’s in business administration from UCLA and resides in San Francisco. Olney teaches building trades union organizers as a member of the faculty of the Building Trades Academy at Michigan State University. Olney is an editor of The Stansbury Forum.



Please be masked and vaxxed.