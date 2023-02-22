SF Black Reparations Committee meets "40 acres and a mule"

Date:

Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

David Giesen

Email:

Phone:

415-948-4265

Location Details:

SF City Hall has a committee inquiring into possible reparations to Black citizens residing in the city.



Back in 1865, towards the end of the Civil War, 20 Black ministers met with the US government and named the price of justice: 40 acres of land for every Black family. That would enable families to feed, clothe, and house themselves without ongoing welfare payments or other special programs. Work applied to planet earth equals self-sufficiency.



Well, today too few of us farm, range sheep (for wool), or hew trees for lumber to make that type of 40 acres distribution enable self-sufficiency; however, the year-on-year economic value of 40 acres of the USA per capita, put to purpose for social infrastructure such as K through graduate school education, health care, public transportation, and other public necessities and comforts would enable a meaningful sort of equality of opportunity that would spell out many many chapters of that book called JUSTICE.



Join a moderated discussion of what aspirational and more timely practical public policies you think would appropriately fulfill not only reparations for the USA's Afro-American population, but for every resident of the nation.