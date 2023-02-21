From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
#ERANow: Equal Rights Amendment Senate Judiciary Committee Hearings Livestream
Date:
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Time:
7:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Court Date
Organizer/Author:
ERA Coalition
Location Details:
Livestream
The ERA Coalition is thrilled to share that the Senate Judiciary Committee has officially announced that it will be holding a hearing on the Equal Rights Amendment on
Tuesday, February 28th at 7 AM PT (10 AM ET) in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C.
We will be sharing the livestream of the committee hearing on our ERA Coalition Facebook
and YouTube pages on Tuesday morning so you can watch along with us.
FB: https://www.facebook.com/eracoalition
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eracoalition
EQUAL RIGHTS AMENDMENT: https://www.eracoalition.org/the-amendment
“Section 1: Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.
Section 2: The Congress shall have the power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.
Section 3: This amendment shall take effect two years after the date of ratification.”
On January 27, 2020, Virginia became the 38th state needed to ratify the ERA.
On January 1, 2023, the House and Senate introduced joint resolutions affirming the validity of the Equal Rights Amendment, and removing the time limit in the preamble.
Tuesday, February 28th at 7 AM PT (10 AM ET) in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C.
We will be sharing the livestream of the committee hearing on our ERA Coalition Facebook
and YouTube pages on Tuesday morning so you can watch along with us.
FB: https://www.facebook.com/eracoalition
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eracoalition
EQUAL RIGHTS AMENDMENT: https://www.eracoalition.org/the-amendment
“Section 1: Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.
Section 2: The Congress shall have the power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.
Section 3: This amendment shall take effect two years after the date of ratification.”
On January 27, 2020, Virginia became the 38th state needed to ratify the ERA.
On January 1, 2023, the House and Senate introduced joint resolutions affirming the validity of the Equal Rights Amendment, and removing the time limit in the preamble.
For more information: https://www.eracoalition.org/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 21, 2023 5:27PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network