U.S. Government & Elections Womyn

#ERANow: Equal Rights Amendment Senate Judiciary Committee Hearings Livestream

Date:
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Time:
7:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Court Date
Organizer/Author:
ERA Coalition
Location Details:
Livestream
The ERA Coalition is thrilled to share that the Senate Judiciary Committee has officially announced that it will be holding a hearing on the Equal Rights Amendment on
Tuesday, February 28th at 7 AM PT (10 AM ET) in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C.

We will be sharing the livestream of the committee hearing on our ERA Coalition Facebook
and YouTube pages on Tuesday morning so you can watch along with us.

FB: https://www.facebook.com/eracoalition

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eracoalition


EQUAL RIGHTS AMENDMENT: https://www.eracoalition.org/the-amendment

“Section 1: Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.

Section 2: The Congress shall have the power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.

Section 3: This amendment shall take effect two years after the date of ratification.”


On January 27, 2020, Virginia became the 38th state needed to ratify the ERA.

On January 1, 2023, the House and Senate introduced joint resolutions affirming the validity of the Equal Rights Amendment, and removing the time limit in the preamble.
For more information: https://www.eracoalition.org/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 21, 2023 5:27PM
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
