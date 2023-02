The ERA Coalition is thrilled to share that the Senate Judiciary Committee has officially announced that it will be holding a hearing on the Equal Rights Amendment onTuesday, February 28th at 7 AM PT (10 AM ET) in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C.We will be sharing the livestream of the committee hearing on our ERA Coalition Facebookand YouTube pages on Tuesday morning so you can watch along with us.FB: https://www.facebook.com/eracoalition YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eracoalition EQUAL RIGHTS AMENDMENT: https://www.eracoalition.org/the-amendment “Section 1: Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.Section 2: The Congress shall have the power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.Section 3: This amendment shall take effect two years after the date of ratification.”On January 27, 2020, Virginia became the 38th state needed to ratify the ERA.On January 1, 2023, the House and Senate introduced joint resolutions affirming the validity of the Equal Rights Amendment, and removing the time limit in the preamble.