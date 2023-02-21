From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rage Against the War Machine in San Francisco
Anti-War Rally in Justin Herman Plaza and Street Theater in Front of Lockheed Offices.
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoFeb. 19, San Francisco. Motivated by the Libertarians "Rage Against the War Machine" event and organized by the San Francisco chapter of Code Pink, an anti-war rally was held in Justin Herman Plaza across from the Embarcadero Ferry Building. Speakers railed against US leadership participation in arming Ukraine in its resistance to Russia's invasion.
A dance called "Duck and Cover" mocked the 1950 era cartoon that claimed to instruct people on how to protect against nuclear war. Many signs called out how the billions expended for Ukraine could solve many urgent domestic needs. The Code Pink motto "Rise, Love, Resist" was much in evidence.
Participants then marched down Market Street to Battery Street where a skit was performed in front of the building that housed Lockheed's offices. In the skit, "Nancy Pelosi" and "Dianne Feinstein" shook down billionaire arms manufacturers and in return provided massive funding to the military industrial complex while using the Ukraine war as an excuse. "Merchant of Death" and accusatory invective was chalked on the street.
Indicating that SF Code Pink was willing to work with anyone who opposed the war and militarism, participants included several Russia supporters who flew a Russian Federation flag and the flag of the former Soviet Union. They demanded that NATO be defunded, that the US stop "arming Nazis" and some wore the blue and white striped shirt common in Russian military uniforms. While noting that Russia had legitimate security concerns that have been ignored, they seemed more interested in a Russian victory that in promoting peace.
This event has occasioned disputes among Bay Area progressive groups. Some objected to implications of their association or support of a Libertarian inspired event. Libertarians reject all government "interference" with "liberty" even to extent of opposing public health measures. They even reject restriction on peoples' right to "arm themselves", anathema to many people on the Left. However, Code Pink San Francisco Coordinator Cynthia Papermaster has countered that the imminent existential threat of humanity's annihilation through nuclear war is an issue of such dire enormity, pushing all other issues aside, that it is imperative to work with and welcome the assistance of anyone who is equally concerned.
See all high resolution photos here.
