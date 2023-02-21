From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Representative Barbara Lee: End War in Ukraine
Date:
Friday, February 24, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
Representative Barbara Lee's Oakland Office, 1 Kaiser Plaza, Oakland. Google map and directions: https://www.google.com/maps/place/Ordway+Building,+1+Kaiser+Plaza,+Oakland,+CA+94612
"Representative Lee: End War in Ukraine " Press Conference and Picket at Barbara Lee's Oakland office, 1 Kaiser Plaza, Oakland We are gathering to ask Representative Lee to speak out publicly for an end to the conflict in Ukraine, which is essentially a U.S./NATO proxy war with Russia, and to stop voting for weapons to Ukraine, which is escalating the conflict and risking nuclear war. We are asking her to state her position on a ceasefire, diplomacy, negotiations, and an end to funding weapons. Her constituents will speak, asking for funding for healthcare, housing, education, clean energy, climate justice, student debt relief, child and elder care, and all human needs that are having to beg for resources because of the Democratic and Republican Parties' unified support for U.S. militarism. Speakers, street theater, music, dance, poetry, picket line. CODEPINK, Triple Justice, Extinction Rebellion Peace, Dissenters, War Industry Resisters Network, Peace in Ukraine Coalition, Oakland Progressive Democrats.
For more information: https://www.peaceinukraine.org/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 21, 2023 2:13AM
