Santa Cruz Indymedia Environment & Forest Defense

Seaside Earth Day Celebration & Electric Vehicle Fair

sm_seaside_2023_earth_day_flyer_english.jpg
original image (14138x19984)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Email:
Phone:
831-915-7257
Location Details:
Seaside City Hall Lawn, 440 Harcourt Ave., Seaside, CA
Join Sustainable Seaside and the City of Seaside for the 12th Annual Seaside Earth Day Celebration and Electric Vehicle Test Drive/Ride/Display Fair, a free family-friendly community event.

Test drive an electric vehicle, talk to EV owners and learn about EV purchase incentives. Have your EV Passport stamped at the various information booths and become eligible to win an e-bicycle!

The afternoon will feature music from Palenke Arts youth ensembles, a Trashion Show, Children’s fun activities, information booths, and a free raffle. Take home some organically grown tomato starts. Several varieties have been specially selected to grow in our Seaside / Central Coast growing zone. A $2 donation for each plant is suggested.

The Big Sur Taco truck will be there selling freshly-made Mexican food favorites.

Sponsored by: Sustainable Seaside, the City of Seaside, Ecology Action, Central Coast Community Energy, EVs for Everyone / EVs para Todos, Friends of Seaside Parks Association (FOSPA), Seaside Environmental Commission, and Communities for Sustainable Monterey County.

Questions? Contact event coordinator Catherine Crockett at (831) 915-7257 or email ccrockett [at] csmc.eco See less
For more information: https://sustainablemontereycounty.org/seas...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 20, 2023 10:12PM
Add Your Comments
