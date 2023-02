Join Sustainable Seaside and the City of Seaside for the 12th Annual Seaside Earth Day Celebration and Electric Vehicle Test Drive/Ride/Display Fair, a free family-friendly community event.Test drive an electric vehicle, talk to EV owners and learn about EV purchase incentives. Have your EV Passport stamped at the various information booths and become eligible to win an e-bicycle!The afternoon will feature music from Palenke Arts youth ensembles, a Trashion Show, Children’s fun activities, information booths, and a free raffle. Take home some organically grown tomato starts. Several varieties have been specially selected to grow in our Seaside / Central Coast growing zone. A $2 donation for each plant is suggested.The Big Sur Taco truck will be there selling freshly-made Mexican food favorites.Sponsored by: Sustainable Seaside, the City of Seaside, Ecology Action, Central Coast Community Energy, EVs for Everyone / EVs para Todos, Friends of Seaside Parks Association (FOSPA), Seaside Environmental Commission, and Communities for Sustainable Monterey County.Questions? Contact event coordinator Catherine Crockett at (831) 915-7257 or email ccrockett [at] csmc.eco See less