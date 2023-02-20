From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Take Action for Peace In Ukraine
Friday, February 24, 2023
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Protest
February 24 for Peace
1 Post St, San Francisco, (Senator Feinstein’s Office)
Post and Market; Montgomery Street BART
Peace In Ukraine
Ceasefire Now
Negotiations to End the War, Not Weapons for Endless War
Friday, February 24, 2023, marks the 1-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine. Now, one year later. with estimates of hundreds of thousands of military casualties, several thousand civilian deaths, millions of people displaced, extensive physical and environmental damage, and no end in sight. All of this while the very real danger of nuclear war looms larger than ever. And in the Global South, and around the world, the war has spiked inflation, disrupted deliveries of life-sustaining food and fuel, and derailed aid to developing economies.
On this day peace organizations in the US and all over the world will be taking action to call for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations to end the war and a halt to arms shipments that escalate and prolong the war. Here in the Bay Area we will gather outside Senator Feinstein’s San Francisco office at 1 Post St. (at Post & Market) at noon. Feinstein has voted repeatedly for over $115 billion for the war, mostly for weapons and military purposes. Aspirants for her Senate seat, Representatives Lee, Schiff and Porter have also voted for more weapons and more war. None of them has made serious calls for diplomacy to end the war. Neither has Alex Padilla, California’s other Senator. On Friday, February 24th, join us to take a stand for peace - for a ceasefire and diplomacy instead of more war. For more information: http://bit.ly/Feb24-for-peace
For more information: http://bit.ly/Feb24-for-peace
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 20, 2023 7:47PM
