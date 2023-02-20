top
San Francisco
San Francisco Arts + Action Womyn

International Women's Day: What Do the Women Say? 2023 Fighters for Freedom

sm_golden_thread_productions_middle_east_theater_company.jpg
original image (1304x239)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, March 08, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Golden Thread Productions & Brava for Women
Location Details:
Brava Theater Center
2781 24th Street
San Francisco, CA 94110

Or join the event virtually
WHERE: Brava Theater Center SF & online

WHEN: March 8, 2023 @ 7pm

TICKETS: $20-$100 are available at https://goldenthread.org/tickets/
No one will be turned away for lack of funds.

Golden Thread Productions, the first American theatre company devoted to the Middle East, in collaboration with Brava for Women in the Arts, presents What Do the Women Say? Fighters for Freedom, its annual celebration of International Women’s Day, on March 8, 2023 at 7pm Pacific Time and online.

Executive Artistic Director and curator of the event Sahar Assaf comments on this year’s lineup and theme saying, “In recognition of International Women’s Day, our theme this year aligns with the global theme of “Embrace Equity.” This celebration serves as a moment to honor the accomplishments of women and to inspire us to continue working towards a more equitable and just world. I am thrilled to present the tireless and bold work of women artists from Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and the U.S. who are making a difference in their communities. The women artists we are celebrating this year are true warriors in their own right.”

Presentations include Persian Vocalist Marjan Vahdat who will perform a piece titled “My Voice is My Home,” a mixture of traditional Persian and regional music; an excerpt from Iraqi artist Lujain Jo’s first feature film “Rahhala", filmed over the span of 6 years, exploring the contradictions and complexities of the human condition across varied landscapes; an excerpt from “Hold On, When Everything Changes in a Flash” by Afghan performer Mahjabin Khanzada (directed by Polina Smith and accompanied by Yemeni musician Layle Omeran on Oud), which is her story of coming to America from Afghanistan 6 days before the Taliban took over; and a duet by Lebanese-American poet Andrea Assaf and Syrian soprano Lubana Al Quntar titled “This Woman, This Sea.”

The program will also feature presentations by artists from Her Story Is, a collective of independent women artists from Iraq and the U.S. Poets Hanaa Ahmed and Jennifer Jean will present poems they have written in collaboration with one another, theater makers Thawra Yaqoob and Letta Neely with present their dialogue centered on being women of African descent in Iraq and the U.S., and poet and visual artist Elham Nasser al-Zabeedy will present her poetry on climate change illustrated by paintings and artwork.

The evening will end with a devised presentation by the artists on the theme of this year’s program directed by Andrea Assaf and Lubana Al Quntar from Art2Action followed by a conversation between the participating artists and the audiences facilitated by Sahar Assaf.

With the generous sponsorship of WomenArts and our community partners, Her Story Is (Fort Point Theatre Channel), Iraqi + American Reconciliation Project, Art2Action, and Crescent Moon Theatre Productions.
For more information: https://www.internationalwomensday.com/Act...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 20, 2023 10:56AM
