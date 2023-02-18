White People: Say NO to the FBI War on Black Liberation!

Date:

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Time:

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Conference

Organizer/Author:

Uhuru Solidarity Movement

Email:

Phone:

314-329-7293

Location Details:

4101 W. Florissant Ave St. Louis, MO 63115

The Uhuru Solidarity Movement’s national convention will organize white people to defend the African community’s right to fight for freedom! The convention is a counter-offensive to the FBI’s July 2022 violent raids on the African People’s Socialist Party; the most serious US government attack on the Black Liberation Movement since the 1960s. "It’s time for the millions of white people who marched for justice for George Floyd to stand in solidarity with the anti-colonial struggle of African people” says USM Chair Jesse Nevel. Speakers: APSP Chairman Omali Yeshitela, African People’s Solidarity Committee Chairwoman Penny Hess, USM Chair Jesse Nevel.