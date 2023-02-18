From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
White People: Say NO to the FBI War on Black Liberation!
Date:
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Conference
Organizer/Author:
Uhuru Solidarity Movement
Email:
Phone:
314-329-7293
Location Details:
4101 W. Florissant Ave St. Louis, MO 63115
The Uhuru Solidarity Movement’s national convention will organize white people to defend the African community’s right to fight for freedom! The convention is a counter-offensive to the FBI’s July 2022 violent raids on the African People’s Socialist Party; the most serious US government attack on the Black Liberation Movement since the 1960s. "It’s time for the millions of white people who marched for justice for George Floyd to stand in solidarity with the anti-colonial struggle of African people” says USM Chair Jesse Nevel. Speakers: APSP Chairman Omali Yeshitela, African People’s Solidarity Committee Chairwoman Penny Hess, USM Chair Jesse Nevel.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/white-people-...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Feb 18, 2023 5:19PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network