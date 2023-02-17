top
San Francisco
San Francisco
San Francisco Racial Justice

The Long History of Black Power through One Family’s Journey with author Dan Berger

berger.jpg
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, March 07, 2023
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
The Green Arcade
Email:
Phone:
415-431-6800
Location Details:
The Green Arcade
1680 Market Street
SF, CA 94110
Dan Berger discusses his new book Stayed On Freedom: The Long History of Black Power through One Family’s Journey with one of its subjects Michael Simmons. This is a new history of Black Liberation, told through the intertwined story  of two grassroots organizers.

The Black Power movement, often associated with its iconic spokespeople, derived much of its energy from the work of people whose stories have never been told. Stayed On Freedom brings into focus two unheralded Black Power activists who dedicated their lives to the fight for freedom.

Zoharah Simmons and Michael Simmons fell in love while organizing tenants and workers in the South. Their commitment to each other and to social change took them on a decades-long journey that traversed first the country and then the world. In centering on their lives, historian Dan Berger shows how Black Power united the local and the global across organizations and generations.

Based on hundreds of hours of interviews, Stayed On Freedom is a moving and intimate portrait of two people trying to make a life while working to make a better world. 

Please be masked and vaxxed. Thanks!
For more information: http://www.TheGreenArcade.com
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 17, 2023 10:49PM
