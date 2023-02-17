top
South Bay
South Bay
International South Bay Anti-War

War in Ukraine: One Year On

sm_flyer_-_war_in_ukraine_-_sjpjc_-_20230224.jpg
original image (1432x1868)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, February 24, 2023
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
San José Peace & Justice Center
Email:
Phone:
408-297-2299
Location Details:
San José Peace & Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San José, CA 95112
War in Ukraine: One Year On
Could it have been avoided?

One year into the War in Ukraine that no one really believed would happen, the world has been redivided into two progressively decoupling camps, while each camp is being drawn more tightly together. Yet, while the war began suddenly on February 24, 2022, its preconditions were a long time in the making. Was it really unprovoked as is relentlessly claimed? While this is one of a number of globally-televised wars, how is the Ukraine War different from the others? How can peace be made to happen. How will the war forge a new world order long after it has ended? Does the war serve anyone's interests? These are some of the many questions that will be discussed.

Dr. Sharat G. Lin writes and lectures on global political economy, labor migration, and public health.

Open to the public
Please wear a mask
Wheelchair accessible

Following the Friday Peace Vigil at 5 pm, MLK Library

Sponsored by the San José Peace & Justice Center
For more information: https://sanjosepeace.org
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 17, 2023 2:13PM
§War in Ukraine: One Year On - with Sharat G. Lin
by San José Peace & Justice Center
Fri, Feb 17, 2023 2:13PM
flyer_-_war_in_ukraine_-_sjpjc_-_20230224.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (348.6KB)
Download a PDF flyer here.
https://sanjosepeace.org
