War in Ukraine: One Year On

Date:

Friday, February 24, 2023

Time:

6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

San José Peace & Justice Center

Email:

Phone:

408-297-2299

Location Details:

San José Peace & Justice Center

48 South 7th Street

San José, CA 95112

War in Ukraine: One Year On

Could it have been avoided?



One year into the War in Ukraine that no one really believed would happen, the world has been redivided into two progressively decoupling camps, while each camp is being drawn more tightly together. Yet, while the war began suddenly on February 24, 2022, its preconditions were a long time in the making. Was it really unprovoked as is relentlessly claimed? While this is one of a number of globally-televised wars, how is the Ukraine War different from the others? How can peace be made to happen. How will the war forge a new world order long after it has ended? Does the war serve anyone's interests? These are some of the many questions that will be discussed.



Dr. Sharat G. Lin writes and lectures on global political economy, labor migration, and public health.



Open to the public

Please wear a mask

Wheelchair accessible



Following the Friday Peace Vigil at 5 pm, MLK Library



Sponsored by the San José Peace & Justice Center