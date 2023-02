Hundreds of ILWU members and supporters demand freedom for Mumia Abu-Jamal as part of ongoing campaign

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Feb. 16, San Francisco. A large banner proclaimed "Free Mumia Abu-Jama, He's Innocent And Framed". Another said "For Workers Action to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal, Tyre Nichols, George Floyd - It never Stops".They gathered at the Local 10 Union Headquarters near Fisherman's Wharf and then marched along the Embarcadero to the plaza in to rally front of the Ferry Building, a space named after union hero Harry Bridges. The ILWU drill team, symbol of union militancy and solidarity led and set the march's pace. ILWU members on motorcycles guided surrounding traffic.Among the speakers, ILWU President Trent Willis drove home the point that, in a democracy, there are no political prisoners. Yet journalist and author Mumia Abu-Jamal, as the result a trial viewed by many as corrupt and racist, has remained jailed for the past forty years.However, there has been some movement in the long struggle to set him free. Philadelphia County Court Judge Lucretia Clemons has ordered the District Attorney to open up to the defense team newly discovered boxes of evidence. She plans to rule on Mumia's request for a new trial.See all high resolution photos here