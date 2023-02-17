top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Labor & Workers Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

International Longshore & Warehouse Union (ILWU) March and Rally to Free Mumia

by Leon Kunstenaar (kunstena [at] comcast.net)
Fri, Feb 17, 2023 12:54PM
Hundreds of ILWU members and supporters demand freedom for Mumia Abu-Jamal as part of ongoing campaign
sm_01-04723-850_9691.jpg
original image (1909x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Feb. 16, San Francisco. A large banner proclaimed "Free Mumia Abu-Jama, He's Innocent And Framed". Another said "For Workers Action to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal, Tyre Nichols, George Floyd - It never Stops".

They gathered at the Local 10 Union Headquarters near Fisherman's Wharf and then marched along the Embarcadero to the plaza in to rally front of the Ferry Building, a space named after union hero Harry Bridges. The ILWU drill team, symbol of union militancy and solidarity led and set the march's pace. ILWU members on motorcycles guided surrounding traffic.

Among the speakers, ILWU President Trent Willis drove home the point that, in a democracy, there are no political prisoners. Yet journalist and author Mumia Abu-Jamal, as the result a trial viewed by many as corrupt and racist, has remained jailed for the past forty years.

However, there has been some movement in the long struggle to set him free. Philadelphia County Court Judge Lucretia Clemons has ordered the District Attorney to open up to the defense team newly discovered boxes of evidence. She plans to rule on Mumia's request for a new trial.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Feb 17, 2023 12:54PM
sm_02-04723-854_1975.jpg
original image (1817x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Feb 17, 2023 12:54PM
sm_12-04723-858_1925.jpg
original image (1400x1412)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Feb 17, 2023 12:54PM
sm_04-04723-854_1980.jpg
original image (1908x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Feb 17, 2023 12:54PM
sm_05-04723-858_1867.jpg
original image (1810x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Feb 17, 2023 12:54PM
sm_06-04723-854_1991.jpg
original image (1400x1709)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Feb 17, 2023 12:54PM
sm_07-04723-858_1872.jpg
original image (1965x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Feb 17, 2023 12:54PM
sm_08-04723-850_9695.jpg
original image (1930x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Feb 17, 2023 12:54PM
sm_09-04723-858_1888.jpg
original image (1904x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Feb 17, 2023 12:54PM
sm_10-04723-854_2020.jpg
original image (1948x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Feb 17, 2023 12:54PM
sm_11-04723-854_2036.jpg
original image (1617x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Feb 17, 2023 12:54PM
sm_12-04723-858_1925_1.jpg
original image (1400x1412)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Feb 17, 2023 12:54PM
sm_13-04723-858_1936.jpg
original image (1984x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Feb 17, 2023 12:54PM
sm_14-04723-858_1943.jpg
original image (1887x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Feb 17, 2023 12:54PM
sm_15-04723-858_1955.jpg
original image (1425x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Feb 17, 2023 12:54PM
sm_16-04723-854_2052.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Feb 17, 2023 12:54PM
sm_17-04723-854_2064.jpg
original image (1882x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Feb 17, 2023 12:54PM
sm_18-04723-858_1961.jpg
original image (1400x1552)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Feb 17, 2023 12:54PM
sm_19-04723-854_2069.jpg
original image (1947x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Feb 17, 2023 12:54PM
sm_20-m1-1.jpg
original image (2605x3326)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code