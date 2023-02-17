Indigenous Voices on Our Changing Earth

Date:

Thursday, March 23, 2023

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

CIIS Public Programs

Email:

Phone:

415-575-6175

Location Details:

Online

For a great many people, the human impact on the Earth-countless species becoming extinct, pandemics claiming millions of lives, and the climate crisis causing worldwide social and environmental upheaval-was not apparent until recently. This is not the case for all people or cultures. For the Indigenous people of the world, radical alteration of the planet, and of life itself, is a story that is many generations long. They have had to adapt, to persevere, and to be courageous and resourceful in the face of genocide and destruction. Their experiences have given them a unique understanding of civilization-based devastation.



Join author and journalist Dahr Jamail and ecologist and activist-scholar Melissa K. Nelson for a unique conversation exploring ideas from Indigenous voices at the center of conversations about the current climate crisis. In their conversation they discuss themes and perspectives from the book We Are the Middle of Forever, an anthology of native voices which was co-edited by Dahr and Stan Rushworth and features an essay by Melissa. The book draws on interviews with people from different North American Indigenous cultures, communities, generations, and geographic regions, who share their knowledge and experience, their questions, their observations, and their dreams of maintaining the best relationship possible to all of life.



Hear from Melissa and Dahr as they share their own experiences as well other perspectives featured in the anthology. Exploring the perspectives of those who have long been attuned to climate change will be indispensable to those looking for new and different ideas and responses to the challenges we all face.



Free, suggested donation of $10.