International U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

International Solidarity Action In Tokyo To Free Mumia Abu-Jamal Blocked By Police

by Doro-Chiba International Solidarity Committee
Thu, Feb 16, 2023 9:24AM
Hoshino Defense Committee, Osaka Defense Committee and Doro-Chiba the railway workers union went to the US embassy to deliver a statement of soldiarity for the freedom of Mumia Abu-Jamal. US embassy officials called on the Japanese police to block the statement from being delivered and mobilized the Tokyo police.
sm_20230216_142935.jpg
original image (4128x3096)
To Supporters Of Mumia Abu-Jamal
2/16/23
Dear Friends,
Members of Hoshino Defense Committee, Osaka Defense Committee and Doro-Chiba and its supporters went to the US Embassy in Tokyo. On the way to there, police officers and plainclothes formed a blocking line and refused to let us through. When we protested persistently, a plainclothes connected us to the US Embassy his phone. The Embassy officer said: 'We want you to send it by post, and refused even posting our letter to the embassy’s post box.
We approached nearer to the embassy and held a rally for Mumia’s freedom.

The letter was sent by mail with delivery certificate.

In Solidarity,
Tadashi Seto,

International Solidarity Committee of Doro-Chiba
For more information: https://doro-chiba.org/english/english.htm
§Tokyo Police Officials Blocked Delivery Of Letter To Mumia
by Doro-Chiba International Solidarity Committee
Thu, Feb 16, 2023 9:24AM
sm_20230216_140841.jpg
original image (4128x3096)
Tokyo police were called by the US Embassy officials to block the delivery of a letter to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal. President Biden and the Democratic Party officials along with the Republicans continue to support the frame-up and over 40 year imprisonment of CWA NABET journalist and political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal.
https://www.doro-chiba.org/english/
§Tokyo Police Mobilized in Tokyo To Block Delivery of Statement To US Embassy
by Doro-Chiba International Solidarity Committee
Thu, Feb 16, 2023 9:24AM
sm_20230216_141018.jpg
original image (4128x3096)
The US Embassy officials called on Tokyo police to block the delivery of a statement that called for the freedom of Mumia Abu-Jamal.
https://www.doro-chiba.org/english/
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
