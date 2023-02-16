From the Open-Publishing Calendar
International Solidarity Action In Tokyo To Free Mumia Abu-Jamal Blocked By Police
Hoshino Defense Committee, Osaka Defense Committee and Doro-Chiba the railway workers union went to the US embassy to deliver a statement of soldiarity for the freedom of Mumia Abu-Jamal. US embassy officials called on the Japanese police to block the statement from being delivered and mobilized the Tokyo police.
To Supporters Of Mumia Abu-Jamal
2/16/23
Dear Friends,
Members of Hoshino Defense Committee, Osaka Defense Committee and Doro-Chiba and its supporters went to the US Embassy in Tokyo. On the way to there, police officers and plainclothes formed a blocking line and refused to let us through. When we protested persistently, a plainclothes connected us to the US Embassy his phone. The Embassy officer said: 'We want you to send it by post, and refused even posting our letter to the embassy’s post box.
We approached nearer to the embassy and held a rally for Mumia’s freedom.
The letter was sent by mail with delivery certificate.
In Solidarity,
Tadashi Seto,
International Solidarity Committee of Doro-Chiba
For more information: https://doro-chiba.org/english/english.htm
