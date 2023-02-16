The UFCLP calls for mass worker/labor actions including general strikes to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal and racist police terror and murder. We also protest the San Francisco Labor Council bureaucrats who opposed supporting the ILWU Local 10 initiated march and rally. These bureaucrats like the national AFL-CIO leadership continue to support the Democrats and Republicans who support more funding for the police along with their militarization. The AFL-CIO, SEIU, IBT, CWA and other unions continue to allow police in their ranks.

FREE MUMIA ABU JAMAL: AN INJURY TO ONE IS AN INJURY TO ALL General Strike Action To Stop Police Murders & TerrorBy United Front Committee For A Labor Party2/16/23On February 16, all San Francisco Bay Area ports will be shut down by ILWU Local 10 to demand the immediate freedom of CWA NABET journalist and political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal, who has been framed-up and jailed for over 40 years. This action is also connected to the murder of Tyre Nichols, which shows the continuing systemic racism and terrorism under both Democrats and Republicans.There will also be actions by South Africa NUMSA in Pretoria, RETUSA in Durban, Doro-Chiba in Tokyo and Conlutas in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in NYC in Argentina, in Oxford England and in Boston as well.A new judge, Lucretia Clemens, is looking at the case. New evidence shows that: 6 boxes of files on Mumia’s case were mysteriously “discovered” in the Philadelphia District Attorney Krasner’s office in 2019. The files include a hand-written message to D.A. McGill from the star witness, Robert Chobert, which demanded money owed him for his perjured testimony.Judge Wendell Griffen of the Sixth Judicial Circuit of Arkansas declared that this evidence was illegally withheld from Mumia’s defense attorneys, that Blacks were unconstitutionally excluded from the jury, and that Mumia should be released and is entitled to a new trial.On December 16, Judge Lucretia Clemons ordered the prosecution to give the defense access to all 200 boxes of documents on Mumia’s case, and she gave the defense and prosecution 60 days to examine them.The United Front Committee for a Labor Party believes that we need a US and global united front for labor action against not only the frame-up of Mumia but the continued racist terrorism that is taking place under both Democratic and Republican politicians. We need an international labor defense for other political prisoners like Masaaki Osaka in Japan and for Julian Assange who is locked up in barbaric conditions in Belmarsh Prison.The bi-partisan attack on jailed journalist Julian Assange is very much connected to the effort to suppress the truth about US imperialism and the corrupt, racist system in the US. Mumia’s imprisonment for over 40 years is meant to shut him and other journalists up about these crimes.We need a mass democratic workers party that will end the systemic terrorism perpetrated by a racist capitalist system that is imprisoning over 2 million mostly Black and Brown people while spending trillions on imperialist wars in Ukraine and around the world.We also fight against the silence by the AFL-CIO and national unions on Mumia, and the systemic racism that the Democratic Party has perpetuated along with the openly racist Republicans.In the Bay Area, the leadership of the San Francisco Labor Council voted against supporting the march and rally for Mumia and also endorsed Democratic mayor London Breed giving millions more to the San Francisco police department. They also refuse to publicize and mobilize the members of San Francisco unions against the systemic racist terror and discrimination against Black workers in the City and County of San Francisco. Unfortunately their alliance with the Democratic party politicians is more important than defending Black workers and stopping police murders and terror.It is past time to build a working-class movement that takes direct action, like the ILWU, to free Mumia, and stop the racist murders and imperialist wars.United Front Committee For A Labor Party