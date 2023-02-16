top
South Bay Racial Justice

"Reparatory Justice: Together We Rise": SJ Vigil for Japanese American Imprisonment WW2

Date:
Sunday, February 19, 2023
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Nihonmachi Outreach Committee (NOC)
Location Details:
San Jose Buddhist Church
632 N. Fifth Street
San Jose CA 95112 US
On Sunday, February 19, 2023, the Nihonmachi Outreach Committee (NOC) will present the 43rd annual San Jose Day of Remembrance program in the San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin Annex, 632 North 5th Street, San Jose, from 5:30 pm–7:00 pm. This event commemorates Executive Order 9066, which led to the World War II imprisonment of more than 120,000 people of Japanese descent, two-thirds of whom were American citizens.

The theme of the program is "Reparatory Justice: Together We Rise," bringing awareness to the public about the Japanese American community's redress and reparations movement and the importance of being in solidarity with other communities in their struggles for justice and reparations today.

NOC proudly announces guest speaker Valentin Lopez, Chair of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, one of three historic tribes that are recognized as Ohlone. Recently, the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band has been involved in the fight to protect the environmental health of the region, particularly Juristac, sacred lands that have great historic significance to the Amah Mutsun.

Sumi Tanabe and Susie Yasui, survivors of WWII incarceration, will speak about their experiences in camp and how they were affected by incarceration in the difficult years after returning from the camps. Long-time activist, Susan Hayase, from the San Jose Nikkei Resisters, will describe how the theme of the program resonates within the Japanese American community and other communities.

Also featured are performances by San Jose Taiko and the traditional candlelight procession through Japantown. The candle lighting ceremony and procession through Japantown will honor those who were incarcerated in the concentration camps.

Seating is limited. This event is free of charge but donations are welcome.
For more information: https://www.sjnoc.org/
