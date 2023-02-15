top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Angela Davis Speaks For The Freedom of Mumia & ILWU Local 10 Stop Work Action To Free Him

by Labor Video Project
Wed, Feb 15, 2023 5:54PM
Angela Davis spoke out for the freedom of Mumia Abu-Jamal and also for ILWU Local 10 which is having a stop work meeting on 2/16/23 with a rally from their union hall to Harry Bridges Plaza to support the freedom of Mumia Abu-Jamal
unknown-1.jpeg
Angela Davis Speaks For The Freedom of Mumia & ILWU Local 10 Stop Work Action To Free Him On 2/16/23

Angela Davis spoke out for the freedom of CWA NABET journalist and revolutionary Mumia Abu-Jamal and the stop work action, march and rally by San Francisco ILWU Local 10 on February 16, 2023. The march starts on 2/16/23 at ILWU Local 10 at 12:00 pm noon with a march to Harry Bridges Plaza next to the San Francisco Ferry Building.

Send letters of support for the freedom of Mumia to:

Judge Lucretia Clemons
Court of Commons Pleas of Philadelphia County
1220 Criminal Justice Center
1301 Filbert St.
Philadelphia, PA 19107

This video was done on 2/15/23

Additional Media:
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net

ILWU Local 10 Press Conference On 2/16/23 Bay Area Port Shutdown & Rally To Free Mumia Abu-Jamal
https://youtu.be/ckj9zNQfkhM

A press conference was held on 2/15/23 at San Francisco ILWU Local 10 to announce that the ILUW will be taking a workshop action to call for the freedom of Mumia Abu-Jamal. Speakers from ILUW Local 10, UESF and other organizations called for support of the action. Also honorary ILWU Local 10 member Angela Davis spoke as well as Irvin Jim, NUMSA General Secretary in South Africa by video.

The rally for Mumia will. start on 2/16/23 at ILWU Local 10 400 North Point in San Francisco at 12 noon with a march to Harry Bridges Plaza next to the San Francisco Ferry Building.

Production of WorkWeek
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/JduNi7JW0Lg
§ILWU Local 10 member David Newton Speaking
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Feb 15, 2023 5:54PM
img_3167.jpg
https://youtu.be/JduNi7JW0Lg
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code