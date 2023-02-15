Angela Davis spoke out for the freedom of Mumia Abu-Jamal and also for ILWU Local 10 which is having a stop work meeting on 2/16/23 with a rally from their union hall to Harry Bridges Plaza to support the freedom of Mumia Abu-Jamal

Angela Davis spoke out for the freedom of CWA NABET journalist and revolutionary Mumia Abu-Jamal and the stop work action, march and rally by San Francisco ILWU Local 10 on February 16, 2023. The march starts on 2/16/23 at ILWU Local 10 at 12:00 pm noon with a march to Harry Bridges Plaza next to the San Francisco Ferry Building.

Send letters of support for the freedom of Mumia to:
Judge Lucretia Clemons
Court of Commons Pleas of Philadelphia County
1220 Criminal Justice Center
1301 Filbert St.
Philadelphia, PA 19107

A press conference was held on 2/15/23 at San Francisco ILWU Local 10 to announce that the ILUW will be taking a workshop action to call for the freedom of Mumia Abu-Jamal. Speakers from ILUW Local 10, UESF and other organizations called for support of the action. Also honorary ILWU Local 10 member Angela Davis spoke as well as Irvin Jim, NUMSA General Secretary in South Africa by video.