From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers Police State & Prisons Racial Justice
Angela Davis Speaks For The Freedom of Mumia & ILWU Local 10 Stop Work Action To Free Him
Angela Davis spoke out for the freedom of Mumia Abu-Jamal and also for ILWU Local 10 which is having a stop work meeting on 2/16/23 with a rally from their union hall to Harry Bridges Plaza to support the freedom of Mumia Abu-Jamal
Angela Davis Speaks For The Freedom of Mumia & ILWU Local 10 Stop Work Action To Free Him On 2/16/23
Angela Davis spoke out for the freedom of CWA NABET journalist and revolutionary Mumia Abu-Jamal and the stop work action, march and rally by San Francisco ILWU Local 10 on February 16, 2023. The march starts on 2/16/23 at ILWU Local 10 at 12:00 pm noon with a march to Harry Bridges Plaza next to the San Francisco Ferry Building.
Send letters of support for the freedom of Mumia to:
Judge Lucretia Clemons
Court of Commons Pleas of Philadelphia County
1220 Criminal Justice Center
1301 Filbert St.
Philadelphia, PA 19107
This video was done on 2/15/23
Additional Media:
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
ILWU Local 10 Press Conference On 2/16/23 Bay Area Port Shutdown & Rally To Free Mumia Abu-Jamal
https://youtu.be/ckj9zNQfkhM
A press conference was held on 2/15/23 at San Francisco ILWU Local 10 to announce that the ILUW will be taking a workshop action to call for the freedom of Mumia Abu-Jamal. Speakers from ILUW Local 10, UESF and other organizations called for support of the action. Also honorary ILWU Local 10 member Angela Davis spoke as well as Irvin Jim, NUMSA General Secretary in South Africa by video.
The rally for Mumia will. start on 2/16/23 at ILWU Local 10 400 North Point in San Francisco at 12 noon with a march to Harry Bridges Plaza next to the San Francisco Ferry Building.
Production of WorkWeek
http://www.labormedia.net
Angela Davis spoke out for the freedom of CWA NABET journalist and revolutionary Mumia Abu-Jamal and the stop work action, march and rally by San Francisco ILWU Local 10 on February 16, 2023. The march starts on 2/16/23 at ILWU Local 10 at 12:00 pm noon with a march to Harry Bridges Plaza next to the San Francisco Ferry Building.
Send letters of support for the freedom of Mumia to:
Judge Lucretia Clemons
Court of Commons Pleas of Philadelphia County
1220 Criminal Justice Center
1301 Filbert St.
Philadelphia, PA 19107
This video was done on 2/15/23
Additional Media:
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
ILWU Local 10 Press Conference On 2/16/23 Bay Area Port Shutdown & Rally To Free Mumia Abu-Jamal
https://youtu.be/ckj9zNQfkhM
A press conference was held on 2/15/23 at San Francisco ILWU Local 10 to announce that the ILUW will be taking a workshop action to call for the freedom of Mumia Abu-Jamal. Speakers from ILUW Local 10, UESF and other organizations called for support of the action. Also honorary ILWU Local 10 member Angela Davis spoke as well as Irvin Jim, NUMSA General Secretary in South Africa by video.
The rally for Mumia will. start on 2/16/23 at ILWU Local 10 400 North Point in San Francisco at 12 noon with a march to Harry Bridges Plaza next to the San Francisco Ferry Building.
Production of WorkWeek
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/JduNi7JW0Lg
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network