Help Mail slingshot issue #137 - Day 1 of 2

Date:

Saturday, February 18, 2023

Time:

3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

slingshot collective

Location Details:

Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave Berkeley - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - 2 blocks from Ashby BART

Join the mailing party for Slingshot issue #137 -- drop by for an hour or 3 hours anytime between 3 and 6 pm (Saturday) and 2-9 pm (Sunday). Meet new people and listen to old, old jokes. It is more fun than it sounds.



We will be mailing 16,000 copies to all 50 US states. Slingshot is a radical independent newspaper published in Berkeley since 1988.