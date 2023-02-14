Big Ag Newson authorizes salmon-killing measures in executive order by Dan Bacher

Governor Gavin Newsom, a corporate agribusiness winery and vineyard owner who is deeply allied with Stewart and Lynda Resnick and other Big Ag oligarchs, yesterday signed an executive order waiving requirements to protect the environment premised on drought concerns. Below is the response to the order from john McManus, president of the Golden State Salmon Association, followed by the press release from the Governor's Office:



"Californians saw a very low number of salmon in last year's returns following years of water management clearly aimed at aiding a handful of wealthy factory farm operators at the expense of the rest of us. There's a good chance the tens of thousands of Californians who work in the salmon fishery and related businesses will be out of work this year if the decision is made to close the fishery.



We've got 205 percent of the normal snowpack in the Sierras, most of which will flow into the state's reservoirs so why is Gavin Newsom telling his water managers to make things worse for every family in California that depends on salmon to make a living? Why is Newsom acting to divert more water to a handful of his powerful friends at the expense of the rest of us? Newsom claims he's using his emergency authority. What emergency is he responding to?



The emergency is the disappearance of the salmon a statewide industry revolves around. We've asked repeatedly to share our concerns with the governor, why does he ignore our needs?



Why are families and communities on the coast being told they alone have to absorb more economic pain, especially when water projects like San Francisco's Hetchy Hetchy and others are almost overflowing right now? Everyone saw the heavy rains we got in January and there's lots more water trapped in snow that will add to those reservoirs in the months to come so why is Newsom encouraging his water managers to cut the spring river flows needed to get baby salmon from the Central Valley to the ocean?



The past several years have been horrible for California's native salmon runs and this spring we were hoping for a reprieve when we might finally see the river flows needed to move baby salmon to the ocean. Now Newsom is stepping in to kill our salmon runs, as well as other wildlife that were hoping to catch a break.



Why does Gavin Newsom bend over backwards to give the corporate factory farms, many in the western San Joaquin desert, anything and everything they ask for while driving California's native wildlife extinct and coastal and inland communities into poverty?



The history of California is one of big wealthy landowners controlling politicians to seize the state's water. This executive order is Exhibit A that this dynamic still controls California water policy and politicians like Gavin Newsom.



In addition to those wondering how they'll pay the bills this year if salmon fishing is cut off, all Californians who care about responsible stewardship of our natural resources should let this governor hear loud and clear that he is not serving us."



Below is the Governor's press release:



Governor Newsom Signs Order to Build Water Resilience Amid Climate-Driven Extreme



Published: Feb 13, 2023



SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to protect the state’s water supplies from the impacts of climate-driven extremes in weather. After years of prolonged drought, recent storms resulted in the wettest three-week period on record in California. The storms have been followed by an unseasonably dry February, however, and the state could see a return to warm and dry conditions during the remaining weeks of the wet season – just as heavy rains in fall 2021 gave way to the driest January-February-March period in over 100 years.



While recent storms have helped replenish the state’s reservoirs and boosted snowpack, drought conditions continue to have significant impacts on communities with vulnerable water supplies, agriculture, and the environment. The latest science indicates that hotter and drier weather conditions could reduce California’s water supply by up to 10% by the year 2040.



The frequency of hydrologic extremes that is being experienced in California demonstrates the need to continually adapt to promote resiliency in a changing climate. To protect water supply and the environment given this new reality, and until it is clear what the remainder of the wet season will hold, the executive order includes provisions to protect water reserves, and replace and replenish the greater share of rain and snowfall that will be absorbed by thirstier soils, vegetation and the atmosphere.



The order helps expand the state’s capacity to capture storm runoff in wet years by facilitating groundwater recharge projects. It also continues conservation measures and allows the State Water Board to reevaluate requirements for reservoir releases and diversion limitations to maximize water supplies north and south of the Delta while protecting the environment. Additionally, the order directs state agencies to review and provide recommendations on the state’s drought response actions by the end of April, including the possibility of terminating specific emergency provisions that are no longer needed, once there is greater clarity about the hydrologic conditions this year.



Leveraging the more than $8.6 billion committed by Governor Newsom and the Legislature in the last two budget cycles to build water resilience, the state is taking aggressive action to prepare for the impacts of climate-driven extremes in weather on the state’s water supplies. In the 2023-24 state budget, Governor Newsom is proposing an additional $202 million for flood protection and $125 million for drought related actions.