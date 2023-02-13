Pacifica’s CRD: Earthquake Response in Turkey; Sam Husseini on Pandemic Origins and US Biowarfare; Union Fights for Freedom for Mumia; Death Penalty Abolitionists in Texas Speak Out

Pacifica’s CRD: Earthquake Response in Turkey; Sam Husseini on Pandemic Origins and US Biowarfare; Union Fights for Freedom for Mumia; Death Penalty Abolitionists in Texas Speak OutBy COVID-TF - February 13, 2023The major earthquake catastrophe in Turkey may turn out to be the most destructive in decades. Pacifica’s Mehmet Bayram reports on the responsibility of the Erdogan government in the failure to prepare for it and the failure to enforce building standards.The Earthquake, The Deregulation, Corruption & The Erdogan Government15:15The 2014 deadly Ebola virus outbreak in West Africa that killed over 11 thousand people and was an economic and social calamity, may have originated in a US funded biological laboratory, newly published research suggests. If that is indeed the case, what about other outbreaks? Independent journalist Sam Husseini has been investigating pandemic origins since March 2020. He says that the issue of COVID origins has been twisted by political factions from the start — some wrongly dismissing lab origins and some weaponizing it against China. Both are wrong. It’s about dangerous lab work — biowarfare by another name — and poses an existential threat to humanity.Read Sam Husseini’s substack for more.35:20On Thursday February 16 all bay area ports will be shut down in support of the freedom of CWA NABET journalist and political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal. He has a chance at a new trial and his release after 40 years in prison.The ILWU Local 10 longshore workers have decided to have a shutdown of all ports in the Bay Area to demand his freedom and their rally will be joined by the teachers from the Oakland Education Association and the United Educator of San Francisco. Steve Zeltzer interviewed past ILWU Local 10 president Trent Willis who is on the organizing committee of the planned rally for the freedom of Mumia Abu-Jamal.46:00Texas Death Penalty Abolition Movement and others, recently protested the executions of Wesley Ruiz on Feb 1, and John Balentine, on Feb 8, 2023 outside of the state prison in Huntsville, TX.Additionally, 34 year old Terrence Andrus, died by suicide due to the mental toll of solitary confinement on Death Row in Texas. Andrus was diagnosed with affective psychosis, a mood disorder causing hallucinations, in elementary school. Texas Death Penalty Abolition activist Gloria Rubac reports.And that concludes today’s edition of Covid, Race & Democracy. We thank all of Pacifica’s sister stations and affiliates who contribute to the production of this show. Today’s program was produced by Akua Holt, Polina Vasiliev, and Steve Zeltzer.Thanks for listening!Music:Robert Glasper, “So Beautiful“Sweet Honey in the Rock, “I’m Gon’ Stand”Chris Stapleton,“Death Row”