sm_david_rovics___rcnv__2_13_2023.jpg
original image (930x1280)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, February 13, 2023
Time:
7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Veterans for Peace Chapter 11, Santa Cruz
Email:
Location Details:
Resource Center for Nonviolence
612 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Monday, February 13, 7:30 PM
David Rovics - "Songs of Social Significance"
HEALER TRIO featuring Gail, Claire & Karen
& RUSSELL BRUTSCHE
Resource Center for Nonviolence
612 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
FREE / Donations are appreciated.
SPONSOR: Veterans for Peace Chapter 11, Santa Cruz

David Rovics, world-renowned singer, songwriter and recording artist performs inspirational “Songs of Social Significance.

Opening for David Rovics:
HEALER TRIO featuring Gail, Claire, and Karen singing powerful harmonies of peace and justice
& RUSSELL BRUTSCHE, artist, singer/songwriter, activist and local treasure.

David Rovics is a songwriter, musician, writer and podcaster based in Portland, Oregon. Since the 1990’s, David has been touring regularly throughout North America, Europe, and occasionally elsewhere, playing on stages large and small, at protests and festivals as well as in squatted social centers and folk clubs. He has recorded dozens of albums and has millions of his songs streamed every year. He writes regularly for Counterpunch and Fifth Estate, among other publications. David also plays music for kids.

"If the great Phil Ochs were to rise from the dead today, he would probably be hailed as the new David Rovics." - Andy Kershaw, BBC

"Absolutely brilliant. David Rovics says exactly what needs to be said." - Ian McMillan, BBC

"David Rovics is a freaking genius." - Eric Spitznagel, MTV

"I’m a big fan." - Tom Morello, Rage Against the Machine

"No one gets more deeply to the heart of important issues, with catchy and concise poetry, than David does. He has a talent for expressing things that are hard to say. All of his songs grab me emotionally and let me know how I really feel. His songs come alive like stories and movies, not just words." - Steve Wozniak

"Right now, there is no one to touch David Rovics when it comes to a politically coherent music that can both entertain, energize and educate." - Afshin Rattansi, RT

"David Rovics is the musical version of Democracy Now!" - Amy Goodman, Democracy Now!

"Listen to David Rovics." - Pete Seeger
Added to the calendar on Sun, Feb 12, 2023 7:56PM
