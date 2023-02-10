Cal Dining continues to buy from Tyson Foods, a company students say is abusing workers, animals, and the planet. Protestors hold heart-shaped signs outside of Golden Bear Cafe while calling on UC Berkeley to “break up with” worker abuse, pollution, and animal cruelty.

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

FEBRUARY 10, BERKELEY, CA - Members of the student organization Students with Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) at Berkeley gathered at Sproul Plaza on Friday with giant, paper broken hearts and other visuals to call on the university to “break up with” Tyson Foods and other factory farm suppliers. The students marched through campus, circling Memorial Glade, chanting “UC Berkeley, drop factory farms.” They stopped outside of Golden Bear Cafe to deliver speeches. Some students taped 100+ paper hearts that read “Break up with factory farms” to the glass walls of Golden Bear Cafe. Students say that the practices of Tyson, Hormel, and other suppliers used by Cal Dining go against the values the university claims to uphold.

Student club president Zoe Rosenberg says UC Berkeley is willfully misleading students and the public in claiming to prioritize socially responsible companies while sourcing meat from Tyson Foods. The agribusiness titan is the world’s largest poultry producer, and has long been criticized for its treatment of animals, as well as its workers and the environment.

In a May 2021 meeting of UC Berkeley students, including Rosenberg, Chancellor Carol Christ, and Executive Director of Dining Chris Henning, Henning rejected the notion that Tyson engages in factory farming, touting the company’s use of “small” family farms. But students say Henning’s claims are at odds with the reality of Tyson’s operations. Following this meeting, Rosenberg conducted an undercover investigation at a Tyson-owned farm and found massive sheds filled with chickens, many of whom were severely ill, dying, or already dead.According to Rosenberg, “Tyson Foods is a representation of everything wrong with the meat industry. They’re the #1 water polluter in agribusiness, they are ranked 5 out of all US companies for most workers injured on the job, and myself and many others have repeatedly exposed horrendous animal cruelty at their farms and slaughterhouses.”Students say productive dialogue with the university has broken down, causing them to take action themselves as a last resort.

Friday’s demonstration is just the latest event in a series of events aimed at ending the university’s practice of sourcing from factory farms.