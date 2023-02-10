From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free virtual screening of the documentary film "A Handful of Earth"
Date:
Saturday, February 11, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
The film screening will be followed by a discussion with the audience.
The film examines the role played by oral histories in maintaining the bond between Palestinian refugees and the homes from which they were driven in 1948. Taking its title from the handfuls of earth many still keep from their original villages, the film focuses on refugees from the Tirat Haifa area.
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following:
https://act.jewishvoiceforpeace.org/a/tell-congress-biden-action-end-us-complicity-israeli-war-crimes?sourceid=1001969&contactdata=7nobKhw%2f07cMUS3mQK3k9yQhw6F%2f13FvRyCL6LwXT2FKO+y7j%2fwkuBClWteTU2cHe0o3CYW3OQkM0MDA6i4uXg%3d%3d&emci=cdd0c6eb-b5a1-ed11-994c-00224832eb73&emdi=fee40643-52a2-ed11-994d-00224832eb73&ceid=427898
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/bidentocondemnisraeliviolence/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=b52dd0af-7286-49b9-bf14-b934263577b5
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/notechforapartheid2022/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=17981e94-26b8-4bc1-912c-1bb7c00f654d
https://www.notechforapartheid.com/
https://action.sumofus.org/en/a/paypal-stop-discriminating-against-palestinians?sp_ref=772035514.99.176208.e.0.2&referring_akid=107071.16341133.OhWp6y&referring_source=fwd&source=mlt
https://www.gazaunlocked.org/act2019MELPA
http://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/petition_end_solitary_confinement?recruiter_id=219146
https://defundracism.org/
2) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
3) Read the following books:
- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
4) Watch the following films:
- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
- "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
5) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, and Airbnb
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/W...
