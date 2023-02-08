top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 2/11/2023
U.S. Labor & Workers

1936-37 UAW Flint Sit-Down Strike: Learning From Our Stolen History

uaw_cio_mural.png
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, February 11, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
UAWD
Location Details:
REGISTER HERE: Zoom link
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZctdOuupzspGN0huImEVzuuk0VVy4WB4ig0
VIEW OUR INTERVIEW - "WHY IT'S RELEVANT TODAY" - HERE:
https://youtu.be/d5IbrK-E398
SEE THE EVENT PAGE:
https://www.facebook.com/events/6535349189812526
1936-37 UAW Flint Sit-Down Strike: Learning From Our Stolen History
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2023 AT 11 AM – 1:30 PM PST
https://www.facebook.com/events/6535349189812526/?acontext=%7B%22source%22%3A%2229%22%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3A%22plan_user_associated%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22null%22%7D&notif_id=1675093665472304&notif_t=plan_user_associated&ref=notif

REGISTER HERE: Zoom link
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZctdOuupzspGN0huImEVzuuk0VVy4WB4ig0
VIEW OUR INTERVIEW - "WHY IT'S RELEVANT TODAY" - HERE:
https://youtu.be/d5IbrK-E398
SEE THE EVENT PAGE:
https://www.facebook.com/events/6535349189812526
Join UAW autoworkers for a viewing of Academy Award-nominated film
“WITH BABIES AND BANNERS (1979)”
with film producer LYN GOLDFARB
SAT. FEB. 11 -- 2-4:30 PM EST
THE 45-min documentary features interviews with the original women warriors who fought to the end during the 1936-7, 44-day, UAW Sit-downs at 3 GM plants in Flint, MI.
Includes footage of the class war that gripped the city. It ends in victory when GM agrees to negotiate with the UAW as the sole bargaining agent for all GM employees.


REGISTER HERE: Zoom link
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZctdOuupzspGN0huImEVzuuk0VVy4WB4ig0
VIEW OUR INTERVIEW - "WHY IT'S RELEVANT TODAY" - HERE:
https://youtu.be/d5IbrK-E398
SEE THE EVENT PAGE:
https://www.facebook.com/events/6535349189812526
Join UAW autoworkers for a viewing of Academy Award-nominated film
“WITH BABIES AND BANNERS (1979)”
with film producer LYN GOLDFARB
SAT. FEB. 11 -- 2-4:30 PM EST
THE 45-min documentary features interviews with the original women warriors who fought to the end during the 1936-7, 44-day, UAW Sit-downs at 3 GM plants in Flint, MI.
Includes footage of the class war that gripped the city. It ends in victory when GM agrees to negotiate with the UAW as the sole bargaining agent for all GM employees.
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 8, 2023 3:33PM
§Panel On Relevance Of UAW GM Flint Occupation
by UAWD
Wed, Feb 8, 2023 3:33PM
sm_uaw_panel.jpg
original image (1198x1652)
A panel was held on the lessons and relevance of the 1937 GM Flint occupation.
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...
§UAW Women's Brigade
by UAWD
Wed, Feb 8, 2023 3:33PM
uaw_women_s_brigade_1.png
The UAW Women's Brigade action was decisive in supporting the occupation by breaking the windows of the plant to get the tear gas out and allow the strikers to continue the occupation.
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 25.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code