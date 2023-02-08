From the Open-Publishing Calendar
1936-37 UAW Flint Sit-Down Strike: Learning From Our Stolen History
Date:
Saturday, February 11, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
UAWD
Location Details:
REGISTER HERE: Zoom link
VIEW OUR INTERVIEW - "WHY IT'S RELEVANT TODAY" - HERE:
SEE THE EVENT PAGE:
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2023 AT 11 AM – 1:30 PM PST
REGISTER HERE: Zoom link
VIEW OUR INTERVIEW - "WHY IT'S RELEVANT TODAY" - HERE:
SEE THE EVENT PAGE:
Join UAW autoworkers for a viewing of Academy Award-nominated film
“WITH BABIES AND BANNERS (1979)”
with film producer LYN GOLDFARB
SAT. FEB. 11 -- 2-4:30 PM EST
THE 45-min documentary features interviews with the original women warriors who fought to the end during the 1936-7, 44-day, UAW Sit-downs at 3 GM plants in Flint, MI.
Includes footage of the class war that gripped the city. It ends in victory when GM agrees to negotiate with the UAW as the sole bargaining agent for all GM employees.
