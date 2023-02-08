From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Free CWA NABET Journalist & Political Prisoner Mumia: An Injury To One Is An Injury To All

Date:

Thursday, February 16, 2023

Time:

12:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

ILWU Local 10

Location Details:

ILWU Local 10

400 NorthPoint St

San Francisco, CA

March to Harry Bridges Plaza next to Ferry Building





All Bay Area ports will be shutdown on Thursday February 16 by ILWU Local 10 to

demand the immediate freedom of CWA NABET journalist and political prisoner

Mumia Abu-jamal who has been framed-up and jailed for over 40 years. There will also.be

This action is also connected to the murder of Tyre Nichols and shows the continuing

systemic racism and terrorism.

A new judge Lucretia Clemens is looking at the case and new evidence that shows that:

6 boxes of files on Mumia’s case were mysteriously “discovered” in the Philadelphia District

Attorney Krasner’s office in 2019. In it a hand-written message to D.A. McGill

from the star witness, Robert Chobert, at his trial was found demanding money

owed him for his perjured testimony. And Judge Wendell Griffen of the Sixth Judicial

Circuit of Arkansas declared that this evidence was illegally withheld from Mumia’s

defense attorneys and that Blacks were unconstitutionally excluded from the jury, that

Mumia should be released and is entitled to a new trial, and Judge Lucretia Clemons on

December 16 ordered the prosecution to give access to the defense to all 200 boxes of

documents on Mumia’s case and she gave the defense and prosecution 60 days to examine them.



ILWU Local 10 is inviting all union locals, workers and community groups to join a march from

their union office on Thursday February 16, 2023 at 400 Northpoint in Fisherman’s Wharf at 12:00 Noon to Harry Bridges Plaza next to the SF Ferry Building.



Please bring your banners and solidarity to this historic action to Free Mumia Abu-jamal.



An Injury To One Is An Injury To All!

ILWU Local 10



January 31, 2023



Judge Lucretia Clemons

Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia County 1220 Criminal Justice Center

1301 Filbert Street

Philadelphia, PA 19107



Dear Honorable Judge Clemons,



The teachers of Oakland have a long history of support for Mumia Abu Jamal. Now is the time to bring Mumia home. On behalf of the 3,000 educators of the Oakland Education Association, I urge the immediate release of Mumia Abu Jamal. Restorative Justice is a value that guides Oakland educators in our teaching practices. Releasing Mumia Abu-Jamal would contribute to a much needed national reckoning over systemic racism, the over policing of Black communities and how we heal from these harms.



It is our collective responsibility to dismantle the school to prison pipeline and end the mass incarceration of Black Americans. Mumia’s case exemplifies the worst of mass incarceration in the United States.



This moment calls for the display of healing the wrongs of discrimination, racial bias, and unfairness. Justice and “doing the right thing” means granting Mumia Abu-Jamal the opportunity to have a fair hearing. This includes work that we as the Oakland Education Association have been doing to create a culture of inclusion and anti-racist practices with our educators. We have worked with the community to remove the police from our schools and bring in restorative justice culture keepers. We organized to reverse racist school closures that have harmed Black students in Oakland for Decades. We are doing our part to work towards an anti-racist society; we need you to do your part in Mumia Abu Jamal’s case.



The tragic murder of Tyre Nichols is a reminder that we must double down our efforts to change our criminal justice system, right historical wrongs, and bring justice. Justice and “doing the right thing” means granting Mumia Abu-Jamal freedom..



Sincerely,



Keith Brown

President,Oakland Education Association



OAKLAND EDUCATION ASSOCIATION



272 East 12th Street, Oakland, CA 94606 P: (510) 763-4020 F: (510) 763-6354 Affiliated with CTA, NEA and the AFL-CIO



http://www.oaklandea.org



ILWU10 To Shutdown Bay Area Ports On 2/16/23 To Free CWA-NABET Journalist & Prisoner Mumia Abu-jamal

https://youtu.be/XXwCXQ-4fmc



Bay Area ILWU Local 10 has voted to close all Bay Area ports on February 16, 2023 to free CWA NABET journalist and

political prisoner Mumia Abu-jamal. They will be marching from their union hall to Harry Bridges Plaza next to the Ferry Building in San Francisco.

ILWU Local 10 member David Newton and ILWU 10 retiree Jack Heyman talk about the case and why ILWU 10 is shutting the ports on the 16th.

This interview was done on January 28, 2023

Additional Media:

Free Mumia Now! Rally In Oakland To Stop The Frame-up Of CWA NABET Journalist & Political Prisoner

https://youtu.be/Fk239Efd6KM



SF Protest At KQED On Mumia To Stop Censorship & To For Truthful Programming

https://youtu.be/vdzR2WNsAc0



Mumia Abu-Jamal On Pacifica With Noelle Hanrahan

https://youtu.be/bhFYCuLjatE



KQED censorship of Mumia Abu-Jamal in new documentary ‘Philly D.A.’

https://sfbayview.com/2021/04/protest-kqed-censorship-of-mumia-abu-jamal-in-new-documentary-philly-d-a/



Letter To KQED

http://www.laboractionmumia.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Letter-to-Independent-Lens.pdf



USA: Shackling of aged inmate, Mumia Abu-Jamal, is deplorable - UN experts

https://www.ohchr.org/EN/NewsEvents/Pages/DisplayNews.aspx?NewsID=27011&LangID=E



Labor, Mumia, The Trial And The Fight For Freedom With Mumia's Lawyer Rachel Wolkenstein

https://youtu.be/vTzNrB-zlyk



Free Mumia Rally In Oakland On April 28, 2018

https://youtu.be/VGu3qFYVFYY



ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues

https://studio.youtube.com/video/ABosvjawnj4/edit



WorkWeek

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio



Labor Video Project

http://www.labormedia.net



Thursday, February 16: Save the Date for Action to:



Free Mumia Abu Jamal!



This is the hour to fight for Mumia’s freedom. On Thursday, Feb. 16th, longshore workers in ILWU Local 10 will shut down the Ports of Oakland and San Francisco to demand freedom for Mumia Abu-Jamal.



Other actions are being organized for the same day:



Unions in South Africa will demonstrate in Pretoria at the U.S. Embassy, and in Durban at the U.S. Consulate.



Railroad workers in Japan (in the Doro-Chiba union) will organize a demonstration for Mumia in front of the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo.



Bay Area teachers will also teach on Mumia’s case on February 16th.

We call on all Bay Area justice supporters to hold the date of Feb. 16 to join the ILWU action for Mumia’s freedom. More info will be sent out shortly.



Why now? Judge Lucretia Clemons of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas has ordered the Philadelphia District Attorney to turn over its files—up to 200 boxes—to Mumia’s defense team. Mumia was framed for the killing of police officer Daniel Faulkner in 1981. His lawyers expect to find further evidence that he was framed, that police coerced and bribed witnesses, and that extreme racism and judicial bias have permeated all the proceedings against him.

What you can do now: In addition to participating in the actions of Feb. 16, we can write letters to Judge Clemons to demand Mumia’s immediate release. Here is her address:



Judge Lucretia Clemons, Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia County

1220 Criminal Justice Center

1301 Filbert St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107





Labor Action Committee to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal

http://www.laboractionmumia.org

(415) 483-4428



2/29/23 Durban Conference Resolution & ILWU Local 10 Resolution



Resolution of this trade union Celebration of the 1973 mass strikes in Durban, South Africa, 29 January 2023

This conference of trade unions, workers and supporters of the labour movement resolves as follows:

We celebrate the massive solidarity of Black workers in 1973 which started the social revolution in South Africa which is still burning. Freedom has not resolved the deepest inequality, unemployment and poverty of the world which continues in South Africa as workers live in conditions of privatization, casualization, mass unemployment, homelessness and destitution.

The mass unions which were built in the 1970s need to be reborn in the original spirit of workers democracy and the strongest commitment to socialism.

We celebrate the women who led in the 1973 strikes and beyond including June Rose Nala, Jabu Ndlovu, Thembi Mpisi and dedicate ourselves to researching and highlighting the role of women labour leaders in South Africa.

We salute the generation of resistance of 1973 captured in photos, we acknowledge the marvelous work of workers themselves as well as Barney Dladla who gave everything to the movement, we resolve to spread this heritage throughout South Africa, Southern Africa and the world.

We salute the South African transport workers who, in April 2008, refused to offload the ZIM vessel carrying arms from China to Zimbabwe.



Whereas we refer to ILWU San Francisco Local 10 resolution: Free Innocent and Framed Political Prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal (attached).

We warn workers of the war against trade unions that foreign investment is waging on workers, particularly miners. We give full solidarity with Namibian Rossing miners who have been fired for fighting to safeguard trade union rights and now find that all labour has been out- sourced.

On March 28, 2023 we support labour community actions worldwide at all Chinese embassies and consulates demanding that they reinstate the dismissed mineworkers in their jobs.

We resolve to rebuild the dock workers international combine to mobilize practical solidarity to achieve union hiring halls in all ports around the world. We will end labour broking once and for all! There should be practical union-union support in exchanges, education, and on-going discussion of our priorities.

We resolve to oppose privatization of our jurisdiction, jobs, and dock workers by all means necessary. Privatization can take many forms; formal contracts, internal plunder and private appropriation without formal out-sourcing, out-sourcing of essential activities (without any public review), and the sale of dock land to billionaires. All this we refuse to accept and will resist by local and international action.

The ports should be overseen by workers themselves to be safe, have good working conditions, be productive in the interests of all workers and every part of public property must be secured.

We also call on Transnet immediately to provide recognition to RETUSA and to stop all privatization of ports and rail.

We resolve to stop all present and future police terror in US and internationally. We want justice for comrade Tyre Nichols whom was brutally beaten and murdered by American police after being stopped for reckless driving by five police in Memphis, Tennessee.

We resolve to fight against the utter destruction of our world by rapacious capitalism which is failing to break its links to fossil fuel. Instead, it is utterly committed to massive profits in gas, oil and every destructive source of energy. We stand in solidarity with the peasants and workers of Pakistan which have had their lives devastated by floods of climate change. We have solidarity with those made homeless by vastly destructive floods in Durban in 2022.

We resolve to build a socialist world meeting the needs of all by the full development of renewable sources of energy such as the sun and the wind. The world needs scientists and engineers to dedicate themselves to building such energy sources and provide energy free to mankind.

We are appalled to see rival imperialisms arming themselves to the teeth in the Ukrainian war. The taxes from working people in the US, EU and Russia are now being diverted from redressing the devastation of climate change and impoverishment to the means of death and destruction. We call on workers in the US, EU, in Russia and China to organize to stop the mobilization for war which will end all our futures.

We call for the release of all itrade unionists and workers internationally. We note the imprisonment of independent trade unionists such as Hennadz (Gennadyi) Fiadynich, leader of the electrical workers union, REP, in Belarus. We call on the Belarusian regime to release him immediately before he succumbs to chronic illness and all other trade unionists who are political prisoners.

We support a worldwide labour action against Israeli ships and trade, including against the ZIM shipping line and a global labour boycott of Israel in support of the Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign.

We call on all unions to build trade unions on the basis of workers’ independence from alliances of all types. We have heard evidence in South Africa and elsewhere of the vast destruction of industry and jobs that has come about by parties which represent capitalist interests even as they firmly deny this.

We also call on the Durban Municipality, the African National Congress, COSATU and all trade unionists and parties to make plaques to commemorate the resistance of the stevedores housed at Southampton Road who ignited the 1973 strikes, the Bambatha prisoners of war who built the northern pier and harbour and developed the Umgeni quarry, and the thousands of railway workers housed in barbaric conditions in the SARH barracks in Camperdown Road. This must be done by May Day 2023.

We dedicate ourselves to energize organic working-class intellectuals and leaders.

We call for the opening the books of the AFL-CIO to hold them accountable for their financial support of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and we call for compensation to be paid to the families of those many thousands who were killed by the IFP.We call for an end to the funding of the AFL-CIO’s Solidarity Centre by the National Endowment Fund.

We call on all workers in every country to take up the struggle for mass workers’ parties to represent workers interests, to construct an economy without destroying our universe, to provide good quality work for all, and to guarantee a future for our children.

Adopted by the Organizing Committee and those present at the Workers and Trade Union Conference including:

Joseph Dube, General Secretary of the Revolutionary Transport Union of South Africa (RETUSA)

The International Longshoreman and Warehouse Workers Union (ILWU) Local 10

Jabu Nala-Hartley, daughter of June Rose, Labour councilor in Oxford and socialist

Workers’ International Network, a world-wide network of labour activists fighting for socialism

David Hemson, trade unionist, socialist and social historian Steve Zeltzer, labour journalist, WorkWeek

Carol Lang, history professor, New York UFCLP

United Front Committee For A Labor Party

