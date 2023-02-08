Good Housing is a Right! (Online Townall)

Date:

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Speak Out Socialists

Location Details:

Good Housing is a Right!

We have always had a housing crisis in this society. People with little or no money are not guaranteed a safe, comfortable place to live. The Covid pandemic meant that people lost jobs while rents were going through the roof. Government eviction-relief in response to Covid is now ending.



What can we do about it?



Join us for a conversation about today’s housing crisis and how we can fight back with Adam Schneider.



Adam Schneider is a faculty member at the University of Maryland School of Social Work, and a long-time activist, and former community organizer with Health Care for the Homeless in Baltimore, Maryland.