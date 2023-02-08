From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Good Housing is a Right! (Online Townall)
Date:
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Socialists
Location Details:
Zoom (Online)
Zoom info:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82158800683?pwd=N2J6UjgxNWhNak1WRWdUdm9CUit4QT09
Meeting ID: 821 5880 0683
Passcode: 340756
Good Housing is a Right!
We have always had a housing crisis in this society. People with little or no money are not guaranteed a safe, comfortable place to live. The Covid pandemic meant that people lost jobs while rents were going through the roof. Government eviction-relief in response to Covid is now ending.
What can we do about it?
Join us for a conversation about today’s housing crisis and how we can fight back with Adam Schneider.
Adam Schneider is a faculty member at the University of Maryland School of Social Work, and a long-time activist, and former community organizer with Health Care for the Homeless in Baltimore, Maryland.
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/th-03-11-23/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 8, 2023 11:23AM
