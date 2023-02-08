top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/11/2023
U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Health, Housing & Public Services

Good Housing is a Right! (Online Townall)

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Socialists
Location Details:
Zoom (Online)

Zoom info:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82158800683?pwd=N2J6UjgxNWhNak1WRWdUdm9CUit4QT09

Meeting ID: 821 5880 0683
Passcode: 340756
Good Housing is a Right!
We have always had a housing crisis in this society. People with little or no money are not guaranteed a safe, comfortable place to live. The Covid pandemic meant that people lost jobs while rents were going through the roof. Government eviction-relief in response to Covid is now ending.

What can we do about it?

Join us for a conversation about today’s housing crisis and how we can fight back with Adam Schneider.

Adam Schneider is a faculty member at the University of Maryland School of Social Work, and a long-time activist, and former community organizer with Health Care for the Homeless in Baltimore, Maryland.
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/th-03-11-23/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 8, 2023 11:23AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 25.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code