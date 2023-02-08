top
San Francisco
Indybay
San Francisco Arts + Action

Rolling Stone writer Michael Goldberg: The 60s-70s S.F. Rock n Roll Scene

Date:
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
UUSF Forum
Location Details:
Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco, 1187 Franklin St.
in the TSK Room
And on Zoom. https://zoom.us/j/95195880862?pwd=Q1V3TWtiajluRkhSMW1NRWZGMURHZz09
Join us at Sunday Forum for a talk about Rock Journalism and the San Francisco
Rock scene with Michael Goldberg, former senior writer for the Rolling Stone Magazine, founder of the first internet rock and roll magazine Addicted To Noise, author of two recent books: Wicked Game: The True Story of Guitarist James Calvin Wilsey and Addicted To Noise: The Music Writings of Michael Goldberg.

Michael will talk about his life as a rock & roll journalist and some of the musicians he's interviewed and profiled. He’ll share photos he took of Jerry Garcia, Bob Dylan, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, Patti Smith, Lou Reed, Neil Young, Tom Waits, Townes Van Zandt, Van Morrison, Frank Zappa, the Sex Pistols, and others. And he’ll read excerpts from profiles and essays on Bob Dylan, James Brown’s visit to San Quentin, Beach Boy Brian Wilson, Van Morrison and more. Goldberg has also published three rock & roll novels, True Love Scars, The Flowers Lied and Untitled.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 8, 2023 10:48AM
