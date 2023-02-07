Rage Against the War Machine“It’s 90 seconds to midnight” - The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists Doomsday ClockNATIONAL DAY FOR PEACE IN UKRAINESTOP THE RUSH TO NUCLEAR WARSunday, February 19, 2023Rally and march 12:00 noonTown Clock, Pacific Avenue and Water Street, Santa CruzOUR DEMANDSNot One More Penny for War in UkraineNegotiate PeaceStop the War InflationDisband NATOGlobal Nuclear De-EscalationSlash the Pentagon BudgetAbolish the CIA and Military-Industrial Deep StateAbolish War and EmpireRestore Civil LibertiesFree Julian AssangeTo endorse contact Food Not Bombs1-800-884-1135