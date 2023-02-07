From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Cruz: Rage Against the War Machine
Date:
Sunday, February 19, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs
Location Details:
Town Clock, Pacific Avenue and Water Street, Santa Cruz
Rage Against the War Machine
“It’s 90 seconds to midnight” - The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists Doomsday Clock
NATIONAL DAY FOR PEACE IN UKRAINE
STOP THE RUSH TO NUCLEAR WAR
Sunday, February 19, 2023
Rally and march 12:00 noon
Town Clock, Pacific Avenue and Water Street, Santa Cruz
OUR DEMANDS
Not One More Penny for War in Ukraine
Negotiate Peace
Stop the War Inflation
Disband NATO
Global Nuclear De-Escalation
Slash the Pentagon Budget
Abolish the CIA and Military-Industrial Deep State
Abolish War and Empire
Restore Civil Liberties
Free Julian Assange
To endorse contact Food Not Bombs
1-800-884-1135
menu [at] foodnotbombs.net
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/SantaCruzF...
