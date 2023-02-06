top
Date:
Friday, February 10, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
LaborFest
Location Details:
At: Tesla Factory - 45500 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA 94538
Put Musk On Autopilot To Mars!
On Friday February 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM, there will be the start of a campaign to launch Put Musk on Auto- pilot to Mars.
Since Musk has spent many millions lauding his au- topilot on Tesla cars, we support the launch of a trip to Mars by Elon on autopilot. While many drivers and pedestrians have been killed and seriously injured on Elon’s test of autopilot on Teslas, we believe a proper test of Musk’s technology would be for him as a tes- ter of his technology on his trip to Mars. This would show that he is truly willing to put his body where his mouth is.
Many Black workers have also pointed out that work- ing at Tesla is like being in a plantation and there are many lawsuits for Musk’s flagrant violation of anti-dis- crimination laws. If Musk plans to set up a plantation on Mars, he will have control of oxygen for the work- ers.
This event will include musicians and there will be a premier unveiling of a mural/portrait by renowned Bay Area musician and artist Andrew Knight of the real Elon Musk and his contribution to our society.
On Saturday February 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM, there will be the second Get Your Ticket To Mars event at Twit- ter’s world headquarters in San Francisco. 1355 Mar- ket St. San Francisco, CA
There will be musicians David Rovics, Andrew Knight and the Angry Tired Teachers, Halie Ham- mer, Carl Denney, Jimmy Kelley, poets & galactic labor tribunal.
Endorsed by :
The San José Peace and Justice Center Revolutionary Poets Brigade
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
