The Art of Protest
Date:
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
AS Art Gallery
Location Details:
AS Art Gallery
Terrace Level
César Chávez Student Center
San Francisco State University
1650 Holloway Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94132
The Art of Protest
Opening Reception
Join us at the opening reception of our newest exhibit: The Art of Protest! We are showcasing 60 original silk screen posters of social protests dating from the 1960s to now.
Enjoy refreshments and snacks, words from guest speakers, a live silk screen printing provided by the San Francisco Poster Syndicate, and Dance of Peace by Sharat Lin! Free posters will be handed out!
Free and open to the public
