The Art of Protest

Date:

Wednesday, February 08, 2023

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

AS Art Gallery

Location Details:

AS Art Gallery

Terrace Level

César Chávez Student Center

San Francisco State University

1650 Holloway Avenue

San Francisco, CA 94132

Opening Reception



Join us at the opening reception of our newest exhibit: The Art of Protest! We are showcasing 60 original silk screen posters of social protests dating from the 1960s to now.



Enjoy refreshments and snacks, words from guest speakers, a live silk screen printing provided by the San Francisco Poster Syndicate, and Dance of Peace by Sharat Lin! Free posters will be handed out!



Free and open to the public