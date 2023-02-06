From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Leonard Peltier Protest
Date:
Monday, February 06, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Amnesty International
Location Details:
San Francisco Federal Building
FREEDOM FOR LEONARD PELTIER RALLY & VIGIL IN SAN FRANCISCO
February 6 @ 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm PST
gavrilah [at] sbcglobal.net
On February 6th, 2023 Leonard Peltier enters into his 48th year of incarceration. In cities and towns across the US and in many countries worldwide, human rights defenders are joining rallies on February 6th for “Day of Solidarity with Leonard Peltier” urgently calling on President Biden to grant Leonard Peltier CLEMENCY NOW! BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE!
Leonard is 78 years old in deteriorating health with multiple serious ailments and time is running out for his safe release home to his loved ones and community.
Please join in solidarity with human rights community poets, artists, activists, interfaith calling on President Biden to FREE LEONARD PELTIER NOW!
February 6 @ 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm PST
