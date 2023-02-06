From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Marshall: Free Film Screening & Discussion
Friday, February 24, 2023
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Other
Catherine Crockett
Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA 939355
Doors open at 5:30 pm. Free Film Screening to honor Black History Month. This 2017 biographical drama, starring Chadwick Boseman, tells the story of a young Thurgood Marshall, the first African American Supreme Court Justice, as he battles through one of his most challenging cases while working as a lawyer for the NAACP. Discussion follows the 1hr 58m film.
Sponsored by the Monterey Peace and Justice Center and the Peace Coalition of Monterey.
For more information: https://peacecentral.wordpress.com/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 6, 2023 1:45AM
