Marshall: Free Film Screening & Discussion

Date:

Friday, February 24, 2023

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Catherine Crockett

Location Details:

Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA 939355

Doors open at 5:30 pm. Free Film Screening to honor Black History Month. This 2017 biographical drama, starring Chadwick Boseman, tells the story of a young Thurgood Marshall, the first African American Supreme Court Justice, as he battles through one of his most challenging cases while working as a lawyer for the NAACP. Discussion follows the 1hr 58m film.



Sponsored by the Monterey Peace and Justice Center and the Peace Coalition of Monterey.