Follow-Up Protest Questions for Tuesday February 7th 11 AM
A second protest is slated for the Mountain Community Resource Center after a woman videoing the midnight eviction of a homeless man for "trespass" was arrested, brutalized, and faces a year in jail and $1000 fine.
The attached correspondence and MCRC handouts provide a chronology of sorts of our attempts to mediate the issues involved. We have so far been unsuccessful.
Hopefully appealing to the community and to the funding sources of the organization may be more fruitful.
Those who have more information about the policies and practices of the MCRC should contact HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) at 831-423-4833 or by e-mail at rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com. To learn more about HUFF check out http://www.huffsantacruz.org..
The last few net shows have featured interviews with Feltonites and activists on the issue of MCRC treatment of clients.. A brief description of the shows and links to them are at http://huffsantacruz.org/wordpress/category/huff-communications/ .
Literature at an earlier protest is at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/01/17/18853848.php ("Stop Felton's Mountain Community Resource Center Driving Homeless Out Into the Rain").
