Santa Cruz Indymedia Health, Housing & Public Services Police State & Prisons

Follow-Up Protest Questions for Tuesday February 7th 11 AM

by Robert Norse (for HUFF) (rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)
Sun, Feb 5, 2023 8:10PM
A second protest is slated for the Mountain Community Resource Center after a woman videoing the midnight eviction of a homeless man for "trespass" was arrested, brutalized, and faces a year in jail and $1000 fine.
sm_scan_20230205__5_.jpg
original image (850x1170)
The attached correspondence and MCRC handouts provide a chronology of sorts of our attempts to mediate the issues involved. We have so far been unsuccessful.

Hopefully appealing to the community and to the funding sources of the organization may be more fruitful.

Those who have more information about the policies and practices of the MCRC should contact HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) at 831-423-4833 or by e-mail at rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com. To learn more about HUFF check out http://www.huffsantacruz.org..

The last few net shows have featured interviews with Feltonites and activists on the issue of MCRC treatment of clients.. A brief description of the shows and links to them are at http://huffsantacruz.org/wordpress/category/huff-communications/ .




Literature at an earlier protest is at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/01/17/18853848.php ("Stop Felton's Mountain Community Resource Center Driving Homeless Out Into the Rain").
For more information: http://www.huffsantacruz.org
§Mission, Rules, and Penalties of the MCRC
by Robert Norse (for HUFF)
Sun, Feb 5, 2023 8:10PM
sm_scan_20230205__6_.jpg
original image (850x1170)
http://www.huffsantacruz.org
§MCRC Grievance Procedures
by Robert Norse (for HUFF)
Sun, Feb 5, 2023 8:10PM
sm_scan_20230205__7_.jpg
original image (850x1170)
http://www.huffsantacruz.org
§HUFF Letter to Mayra Melendrez Outlining Concerns
by Robert Norse (for HUFF)
Sun, Feb 5, 2023 8:10PM
sm_scan_20230205__3_.jpg
original image (850x1170)
http://www.huffsantacruz.org
§p.2 of the HUFF letter
by Robert Norse (for HUFF)
Sun, Feb 5, 2023 8:10PM
sm_scan_20230205__4_.jpg
original image (850x1170)
http://www.huffsantacruz.org
§MCRC's Response to the HUFF Concerns
by Robert Norse (for HUFF)
Sun, Feb 5, 2023 8:10PM
sm_scan_20230205.jpg
original image (850x1170)
http://www.huffsantacruz.org
§p.2 of the MCRC Response
by Robert Norse (for HUFF)
Sun, Feb 5, 2023 8:10PM
http://www.huffsantacruz.org
§The Follow-Up Questions
by HUFF (by Norse) (rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)
Sun, Feb 5, 2023 8:23PM
2-2_flyer.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (435.5KB)
The flyer to be distributed on our next information-seeking protest on Tuesday January 7th.
http://www.huffsantacruz.org
Add Your Comments
