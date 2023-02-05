top
International San Francisco U.S. Anti-War

Rage Against the War Machine

Date:
Sunday, February 19, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
Embarcadero Plaza, across from SF Ferry Bldg.
RAGE AGAINST THE WAR MACHINE

The "Doomsday Clock" is now at 90 seconds to midnight, the closest it has ever been to the midnight hour of global catastrophe.

We're not going to stay silent. We are going to Rage Against the War Machine. Join us!

RAGE AGAINST THE WAR MACHINE DEMANDS
Not One More Penny for War in Ukraine; Global Nuclear De-Escalation; Slash the Pentagon Budget; Declare a Climate Emergency; Disband NATO; Free Julian Assange and all Political Prisoners; No War With Russia or China; Community Care, not War

On Sunday, February 19, we will rally and march to rage against the war machine. We're visiting a War Machine Village in the SF Financial District where we will encounter these War Profiteers: Merchants of Death Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Boeing, Grumman and more, the Mainstream Media, Fossil Fuel & Nuclear Industries, Congress, White House, Pentagon, Neo-Cons and Cold Warriors. Their actions are causing the twin existential crises: nuclear war and climate catastrophe.

"Money from the global arms trade is 'drenched in blood'" Pope Francis

"The United States is the world’s largest weapons merchant, furnishing 56% of all international arms sales." Stockholm International Peace Research Institute

The Military-Industrial-Congressional-Intelligence-Media-Academia-Think-Tank complex (MICIMATT), are leading us into a conventional or nuclear war with Russia and China. We are now 90 SECONDS TO MIDNIGHT. Humanity is nearly ready to destroy itself. It's urgent that we unify to call out the war machine -- Merchants of Death Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Grumman, Boeing, etc-- Fossil Fuel and Nuclear Industries, Mainstream Corporate Media, Congress, Academic Institutions and Think Tanks, the White House, the Pentagon, before it's too late to act. No matter your political party or ideology, together we all must act to defuse the threat of nuclear war by stopping the war and flow of weapons to Ukraine and pushing for ceasefire and diplomacy. More weapons to Ukraine = escalation and retaliation by Russia, more Ukrainians dying, and nuclear war ever more possible. To save Ukrainian lives, and our own, the war needs to end now.

"I kid you not. US @StateDept says “Genuine progress [w Russia] can only take place in a climate of de-escalation," and then sends more weapons to Ukraine and threatens to send warships and 1000s of US troops to countries bordering Ukraine. #NoWarWithRussia"


For more information: https://rageagainstwar.com/rallies/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Feb 5, 2023 1:21AM
§The War Machine must be stopped!
by Cynthia Papermaster
Sun, Feb 5, 2023 1:21AM
U.S. Arms Dealers: "The Industry of Death", Pope Francis
https://rageagainstwar.com/rallies/
