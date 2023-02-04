From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Panel: Reparations Now!
Date:
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
San Francisco Main Library, Koret Auditorium
100 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
100 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
As the movement for African American reparations builds across the nation, we discuss the history of reparations movements and hear from local leaders on how they are working toward solutions to repair the harm done to our Black communities.
Join us for a panel discussion with: Eric McDonnell, chair of the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee; Dr. Matsemela Odom, Black Studies professor at the University of San Diego and host of the Black Power Talks podcast; and Bakari Olatunji, the West Regional Representative for the Uhuru Movement and the Vice Chair of Uhuru Foods and Pies in Oakland, and Brittni Chicuata, Director of Economic Rights at the San Francisco Human Rights Commission. The discussion will be moderated by Dr. Tiffany Caesar, professor in Africana Studies at San Francisco State University, who will ground the talk in the history of the movement and the work of "Queen Mother" Audley Moore.
Free
Join us for a panel discussion with: Eric McDonnell, chair of the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee; Dr. Matsemela Odom, Black Studies professor at the University of San Diego and host of the Black Power Talks podcast; and Bakari Olatunji, the West Regional Representative for the Uhuru Movement and the Vice Chair of Uhuru Foods and Pies in Oakland, and Brittni Chicuata, Director of Economic Rights at the San Francisco Human Rights Commission. The discussion will be moderated by Dr. Tiffany Caesar, professor in Africana Studies at San Francisco State University, who will ground the talk in the history of the movement and the work of "Queen Mother" Audley Moore.
Free
For more information: https://sfpl.org/events/2023/02/28/panel-r...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Feb 4, 2023 10:47PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network