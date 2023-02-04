Panel: Reparations Now!

Date:

Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

San Francisco Public Library

Email:

Phone:

415-557-4400

Location Details:

San Francisco Main Library, Koret Auditorium

100 Larkin Street

San Francisco, CA 94102

As the movement for African American reparations builds across the nation, we discuss the history of reparations movements and hear from local leaders on how they are working toward solutions to repair the harm done to our Black communities.



Join us for a panel discussion with: Eric McDonnell, chair of the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee; Dr. Matsemela Odom, Black Studies professor at the University of San Diego and host of the Black Power Talks podcast; and Bakari Olatunji, the West Regional Representative for the Uhuru Movement and the Vice Chair of Uhuru Foods and Pies in Oakland, and Brittni Chicuata, Director of Economic Rights at the San Francisco Human Rights Commission. The discussion will be moderated by Dr. Tiffany Caesar, professor in Africana Studies at San Francisco State University, who will ground the talk in the history of the movement and the work of "Queen Mother" Audley Moore.



Free