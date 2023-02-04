Storytelling with Clara Kamunde

Date:

Monday, February 27, 2023

Time:

2:30 PM - 3:15 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

San Francisco Public Library

Email:

Phone:

415-557-4400

Location Details:

Portola Branch Library

380 Bacon St.

San Francisco, CA 94134

Listen to the storytelling of Clara Kamunde as she shares a tale called "Call Me Miss: The Defiance of Mary Hamilton, Freedom Rider". In his final essay published in the New York Times, Civil Rights leader John Lewis said, "Ordinary people with extraordinary vision can redeem the soul of America by getting in what I call good trouble, necessary trouble." Like John Lewis, Mary Hamilton was a veteran of the Civil Rights Movement. She was a Freedom Rider and organizer for the Congress on Racial Equality. While Mary Hamilton's story is lesser known, it is an important milestone in the journey towards the Civil Rights Act. Her defiance in the face of systemic racism, and her fight to dismantle racial injustice in the court rooms led to a landmark US Supreme Court ruling.



Free