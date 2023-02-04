top
San Francisco Education & Student Activism Environment & Forest Defense Racial Justice

Bayview Branch Library Open House

sm_1633_v0.jpg
original image (1990x995)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
Bayview Branch
5075 3rd St.
San Francisco, CA 94124
Celebrate the branch's 10th Anniversary with an afternoon of festivities for all ages.

The Department of Environment brings the Fix-It Clinic to show you how to get your bike in working order and mend your garments.

Enjoy entertainment with a performance by Unique Derique at 12-12:45p.m.

Free
For more information: https://sfpl.org/events/2023/02/25/celebra...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Feb 4, 2023 10:24PM
