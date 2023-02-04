Bayview Branch Library Open House

Date:

Saturday, February 25, 2023

Time:

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

San Francisco Public Library

Email:

Phone:

415-557-4400

Location Details:

Bayview Branch

5075 3rd St.

San Francisco, CA 94124

Celebrate the branch's 10th Anniversary with an afternoon of festivities for all ages.



The Department of Environment brings the Fix-It Clinic to show you how to get your bike in working order and mend your garments.



Enjoy entertainment with a performance by Unique Derique at 12-12:45p.m.



Free