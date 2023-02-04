From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Bayview Branch Library Open House
Date:
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
Bayview Branch
5075 3rd St.
San Francisco, CA 94124
5075 3rd St.
San Francisco, CA 94124
Celebrate the branch's 10th Anniversary with an afternoon of festivities for all ages.
The Department of Environment brings the Fix-It Clinic to show you how to get your bike in working order and mend your garments.
Enjoy entertainment with a performance by Unique Derique at 12-12:45p.m.
Free
The Department of Environment brings the Fix-It Clinic to show you how to get your bike in working order and mend your garments.
Enjoy entertainment with a performance by Unique Derique at 12-12:45p.m.
Free
For more information: https://sfpl.org/events/2023/02/25/celebra...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Feb 4, 2023 10:24PM
