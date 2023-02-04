Fighting for Survival, Fighting on Arrival: The Buffalo Soldiers

Date:

Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

San Francisco Public Library

Email:

Phone:

415-557-4400

Location Details:

[ONLINE] San Francisco Main Library

100 Larkin Street

San Francisco, CA 94102

In the face of injustice, African Americans in the United States have continually resisted racial discrimination in several fields including the military. Join Golden Gate National Recreation Area Park Rangers Adrian, Cristina and Sherry as they explore the history of the Buffalo Soldiers in National Parks and their role in breaking down barriers for Black Americans.



Free