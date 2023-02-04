From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Fighting for Survival, Fighting on Arrival: The Buffalo Soldiers
Date:
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
[ONLINE] San Francisco Main Library
100 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
100 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
In the face of injustice, African Americans in the United States have continually resisted racial discrimination in several fields including the military. Join Golden Gate National Recreation Area Park Rangers Adrian, Cristina and Sherry as they explore the history of the Buffalo Soldiers in National Parks and their role in breaking down barriers for Black Americans.
Free
Free
For more information: https://sfpl.org/events/2023/02/21/present...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Feb 4, 2023 10:09PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network